Police apprehended a 'reckless driver' who crashed into 2 cars. To their surprise, it was a dog behind the wheel.
Police in Kilgore, Texas, were shocked to find out it was a dog behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into two other vehicles on Thursday.
BBC
Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
1 Dead, 16 After SUV Crashes Into Apple Store
At least one person has died and 16 people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of an Apple store.
BBC
Drink-driver sped wrong way down A1 before fatal crash
A man died after driving his car the wrong way down the A1, causing a crash in which two others were killed, his inquest found. Craig Hewitt, 34, was more than three times over the drink-drive limit when his VW Golf collided with a BMW on the northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, Peterborough, on 16 January.
Carscoops
YouTuber Charged With Numerous Offenses After Driving Clown Car On Public Roads
In the latest installment of our ongoing series, “Don’t Sign Your Crimes,” Australia’s Sammy Eyles has been charged with multiple offenses after driving an extremely shortened wheelbase car, dubbed “Silly Sid,” on public roads. Eyles runs the Built Not Bought YouTube channel, as well...
Classic Mustang Burns In Horrific Crash
Sadly, every time you get in your car, whether it’s your hobby ride or your daily, you’re risking your life. Even if you drive in an exceptionally safe manner, all it takes is for another careless or reckless driver to end everything in a split second. That was illustrated in especially horrific manner recently in Los Angeles when a man, who allegedly was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a Camry, slammed into the back of a classic Ford Mustang.
Man Trapped In Moving Car On Highway For Hours After Cruise Control Breaks
A driver was reportedly trapped on the highway for hours after the cruise control of his vehicle refused to cancel.
Jalopnik
Truck Tumbles Off the Road Onto Wreck of an Earlier Crash
One crash on a rainy night is unfortunate, a second in the very same spot is bad luck and a third might make you question what the hell is going on. But that’s exactly what happened in Santa Clarita, California, last week. Three vehicles crashed off a Southern California road at the same point, with the third careering onto the wreckage of the last incident.
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
BBC
Poole park: Man found not guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man has been found not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in woodland. The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, on 13 March 2021, police previously said. Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident,...
Complex
Two People Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes in Front of ONroute Near Ontario/Quebec Border
A plane crashed on the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ontario, leaving two passengers injured, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Monday evening, a Cessna 150 reportedly crashed in front of the Bainsville ONRoute around 8:15 p.m. after attempting an emergency landing on the highway near the Ontario-Quebec border.
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
BBC
St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer. The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
Dashcam Footage Reveals Stolen Car Driving On Wrong Side Of The Road In Daring 3 A.M. Police Chase — Watch The Video
A driver of a stolen Kia was caught recklessly speeding on the wrong side of the highway in a shocking 3 a.m. chase captured by police dashcam footage. OK! has an exclusive recap of what millions of TV viewers witnessed during this weekend's episode of police ride-along series, On Patrol: Live.The video begins with Greenfield, Wisc. officers spotting a silver car matching the description of a locally stolen vehicle. However, as soon as the police cars turn to follow the suspect, the car takes off, swiftly driving over the median and speeding at over 70 m.p.h on the wrong side...
