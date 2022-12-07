Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
You Can Still Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Atlantic City, NJ!
When you are a business that creates tasty chocolatey concoctions and you find a pair of Taylor Swift tickets that you want to giveaway, what do you do? Bar 32 Chocolate and Cocktails, located on South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City is taking a page from the Willie Wonka handbook.
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
Great Video Shows Construction Progress of Atlantic City Indoor Water Park
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises it was right up there with the promise of the Atlantic City Monorail or that Inverted-or-Whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the...
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party
South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Play at Lincoln Financial Field
One of this summer’s biggest concert events is coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced they will be playing one show at Lincoln Financial Field. At this time the only performance is scheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023. The show will...
Brian Taft to Succeed Jim Gardner on Action News 6 O’clock Broadcast
Action News in Philadelphia has officially named retiring anchor Jim Gardner's successor for its 6 p.m. broadcast. Brian's inheriting the coveted spot being vacated by Gardner, who will leave 6abc's Action News at the end of this year. Gardner ended his run as 11 p.m. anchor in August. Rick Williams...
What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?
It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware. A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks. This could be one of the greatest...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
