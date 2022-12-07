Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
WTOV 9
Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
WDTV
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
WTRF
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
Diesel fuel stolen from Washington County volunteer fire department
State police are investigating after someone stole diesel fuel from a volunteer fire department. Video surveillance captures the thief pulling up to a diesel tank located outside of the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Dept. on two occasions. In the first incident, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the four-door dually pickup...
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Washington County man shot to death, coroner says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
weelunk.com
This Man is Making Plaster Restoration Accessible to Historic Homeowners
Maybe you don’t know Sarel, but if you’ve been to the Capitol Theatre, the First State Capitol Building, the Scottish Rite, or any number of historic places in Wheeling (or in Minnesota, Alabama, Hawaii, the Caribbean, or South Africa), you most certainly know his work. Sarel is a...
WTRF
“Cram the Cruiser” Steubenville event was a huge success, with items collected for those in need
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The first official “Cram the Cruiser” event was a huge success in collecting items for those in need. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department hosted the program to collect non-perishable foods and new items to be donated to the Urban Mission and Friendship Room.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Richmond police investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday. Just before 4 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Randolph Street to reports of a person being shot. When crews arrived they found Brandy Jo Fox, 42, of Richmond dead...
