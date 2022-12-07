ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA

