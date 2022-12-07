Read full article on original website
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
diva-dirt.com
Sasha Banks Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
It is being reported by PWInsider that Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will be brought in for NJPW’s upcoming event Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event will take place over the course of two nights, January 4 and January 21. According to the report, Varnado is expected to be at the...
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event
There is a bit of movement on the Sasha Banks front as fans continue to wonder when we might see her doing anything even remotely associated with wrestling ever again. The kind-of, maybe, maybe-not WWE star is reportedly getting ready to make a pretty major appearance in the coming weeks for a legitimate wrestling promotion, and, as it turns out, it won't be for either WWE or AEW.
PWMania
The New Day Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Deadline (Video)
The New Day are the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
PWMania
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 Results (12/10/22) Final Standings; Two Teams Advance To The Finals
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 9 Results – December 10, 2022. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa. Match ends with Kosei Fujita locks in a Boston Crab and Yuto Nakashima taps out. Winners: Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (7:53) Rate: 5. 6 Man...
PWMania
Video: Sol Ruca Hits Her Unique New Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up
Sol Ruca’s victory over Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up has made her a trending topic on social media. As seen in the videos below, Ruca defeated Feroz with a unique corner flipping cutter. This appears to be the new finisher for the former University of Oregon athlete who competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won the NCATA Individual Event National Championship.
PWMania
Several Title Changes Take Place at ROH Final Battle (Videos)
Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH women’s title at the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV. Athena dropkicked Martinez into the turnbuckle that she had exposed earlier in the match before hitting her top rope stunner finishing move. You can watch a clip from the match below:
Spoiler: Former ROH Star Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At 12/9 Tapings
A former ROH champion returned to IMPACT at the December 9 tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, a wrestler made his return to the promotion. Read below if you want to be spoiled. Jonathan Gresham is back...
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts For AEW at Rampage Tapings
Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has made his AEW debut. Seven made his AEW Rampage debut this week from Cedar Park, TX as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Kip Sabian selected the opponent. Cassidy was able to retain his title in the match, which will air...
PWMania
Spoiler: Plans For Kurt Angle on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Attitude Era Throwback Planned
WWE reportedly has big things planned for tonight’s birthday celebration for Kurt Angle. The WWE legend will be on tonight’s episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. According to a...
