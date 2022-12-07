ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Hampshire Dems Promise a Fight for First Primary Spot

By Jake Lahut, Ursula Perano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HylAi_0jaAhgs500
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Ready to invoke what former New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner once dubbed “the nuclear option”—moving the primary to before Christmas—Granite State Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain their coveted status as the first-in-the-nation primary state.

“People here are really, really angry,” a New Hampshire presidential campaign veteran told The Daily Beast after the Democratic National Committee, backed by President Joe Biden, decided to award the first primary slot to South Carolina, adding that it’s “entirely possible the [New Hampshire] primary will be held in 2023.”

“Oh yeah, we’re gonna have it first,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. “We could have it before Christmas. The bigger story here is a candidate running for president is changing the calendar to align with his best interests.”

Even if the economic benefits of hosting the first primary are questionable, or that its importance only emerged after the chaos of the 1968 Democratic National Convention and then with the lore surrounding former President Jimmy Carter’s 1976 campaign, Granite Staters are ready to fight to keep it.

If that entails a battle with the White House, then so be it.

Levesque, an otherwise well-mannered figure in the primary and the host of the influential “Politics & Eggs” event frequented by candidates, went as far as accusing Biden of trying to “rig” the calendar in his favor.

“This is a move designed to rig the election, and I’m using a word that the previous administration used, but it’s a very similar type of action where you have someone in power who says we’re gonna have these things to our advantage to try and keep power,” Levesque said. “We saw Biden here. He didn’t come in second, he didn’t come in third, he didn’t come in fourth. He came in fifth.”

The congressional delegation and party brass have not shied away from petty retaliations, either.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan skipped the White House’s Congressional Ball on Monday night in protest of the Democratic National Committee’s decision, while New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley drew a line in the sand by calling first-in-the-nation status “not theirs to take away.”

The state of just over 1 million also has one card no other competitor can match: a law enshrining its presidential primary pole position in the state constitution.

“New Hampshire has a law that requires we hold our Presidential Primary at least seven days before any similar nominating event,” New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlon told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Our first-in-the-nation primary is part of our culture and has been in place for over 100 years. We will continue to follow the law and honor our tradition.”

For now, that means holding the primary in January 2024 before South Carolina is set to vote on February 2.

The sentiment from New Hampshire Democrats is teeing up an unusual and potentially litigious showdown between the state party and its senior, the Democratic National Committee, as Democrats prepare to embrace their new nominating order in 2024.

In earnest, New Hampshire was the first primary in the nation based on a technicality; Iowa went before New Hampshire, but Iowa had caucuses. That kept the sanctity of New Hampshire’s treasured law intact. But when Democrats sought to shake up their nominating order in order to diversify the voters who were leading Democrats’ contests, New Hampshire came under threat. They fought back early.

Jockeying with states like Nevada and Michigan to retain the first-in-the-nation status, New Hampshire pleaded its case for months to the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee. It touted its long history of presidential politicking, its conveniently small size, how Democrats’ investment in the state during presidential cycles buoyed Democratic candidates in the swing state.

But come time to vote, the DNC didn’t oblige. On the recommendation of President Biden, they opted for South Carolina to go first on Feb. 6, Nevada and New Hampshire to share Feb. 13, followed by Georgia on Feb. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 27.

Iowa, for the most part, went graciously. It was a long time coming for the Hawkeye State, which lacked the racial or geographic diversity national Democrats were looking for.

But New Hampshire is choosing guerrilla warfare.

“No president has ever done anything this brazen,” the Granite State presidential campaign journeyman said, specifically referring to alterations in the nominating process.

“You have a group of party bosses who have been told by the candidate—a candidate who is going to try and run in that election—where the election can take place and when it can take place. That’s rigging,” Levesque said, again adding that he does not use the term lightly.

The DNC will issue a final vote on the calendar in Philadelphia in February, 2023.

After decades of tensions with other states eyeing the first spot, the Granite Staters at the heart of the first-in-the-nation primary are now fully embracing a game of chicken with South Carolina and the DNC—and, by extension, the White House.

“The reality is, they’re never gonna be first,” the presidential campaign veteran said of South Carolina, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive internal conversations. “The South Carolina Republicans control the state, and they’ve already agreed to the GOP calendar.”

The presidential campaign veteran compared the DNC’s decision to that of the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore .

“When I saw that sentence in the president’s letter to the DNC—and interestingly, the calendar itself was not in the letter—the only other place I’ve ever seen saying this is not a precedent and only applies to this case and time was in the Bush v. Gore decision.”

“It appears to be a calendar written by somebody who has never run a presidential campaign,” they added, noting that the shared night with Nevada has been a particular sticking point among Granite State Democratic operatives.

“I don’t know what their thinking was,” JoAnn Fenton, a longtime activist, former New Hampshire delegate and highly influential donor bundler, told The Daily Beast. “I just think it’s short-sighted on their part.”

“We’re well informed voters,” she added. “We’re not as diverse as other states, but we’re diverse in a lot of other ways.”

To be sure, New Hampshire can’t just go willy-nilly as they please. The DNC can penalize states that go out of order by cutting their delegate totals in half and preventing candidates who campaign in the state from receiving the state’s delegates altogether—effectively making any trouble-making states untouchable.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party did not respond to a request for comment on their plan for if the DNC penalizes their delegate totals or other.

In South Carolina, meanwhile, Democrats are rejoicing at the recognition from party leaders. As a state that produced Democratic “kingmaker” Rep. James Clyburn and secured Biden’s victory in the 2020 Democratic nominating cycle, it’s a recognition of the role they’ve played—including with Black voters in particular.

Clyburn wrote in a statement that Biden’s recommendation was “responsive to the Democrats’ most loyal constituents, and that builds on his record of that last two years.” Clyburn also noted what many South Carolina Democrats have touted: South Carolina has urban and rural areas, varying industries, and relatively inexpensive media markets, boosting its accessibility for less cash-advanced candidates.

Still, South Carolina Democrats hear the criticism—they just think it’s bull.

“It’s disrespectful to the leader of the Free World and to the leader of our party, because this recommendation came from the president. Also, I think it's a slap in the face to African-American voters, who have genuinely been the political booster cable that has kept this party charged up,” said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina Democratic strategist and Clyburn advisor.

“It's not like their primary got moved to June. It's just a week later. What's wrong with having African Americans at the top?,” Seawright added.

Now that Biden and the DNC can’t unshake the beehive, they’re in for a protracted fight, the Granite State presidential campaign veteran said, “because it’s so unprecedented and so out of left field.”

“This is gonna fester for a year, at least,” the campaign veteran said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started

First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority.In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four years in the Senate and said that she did not intend to caucus with Republicans. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said.In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Gay Nephew Schools GOP Lawmaker Who Cried Over Marriage Equality Bill

Vicky Hartzler, the Republican representative who cried as she pleaded with Congress not to pass the Respect for Marriage Act this week, is about to have an awkward Christmas. In a viral TikTok on Friday, her gay nephew Andrew Hartzler had some pointed words for his aunt: “You’re just gonna have to learn to coexist with all of us.” The Missouri lawmaker whimpered as she lamented the bill Thursday, which she called “another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family.” “So, despite coming out to my aunt this past February, I guess she’s still just as much as a homophobe,” her nephew said. Andrew recently sued his Christian university, according to a Politico article that said his deeply conservative parents live on the same Kansas City property as his father’s brother and sister-in-law, Rep. Hartzler. The verdict’s still out if things will be hunky dory at the Hartzler holiday celebration, although maybe the two can bond over both going viral.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

World Record Breaking Parachute Jumper Dead at 94

Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died on Friday in Florida at the age of 94. AP reports that he died of lung cancer. Kittinger, whose plane was shot down over Vietnam in May 1972 and spent almost a year being tortured in a prisoner of war camp, gained worldwide fame in 1959-60 for three jumps over 10 months from high above the Earth. He almost died during his first attempt when he lost consciousness but was saved when his automatic chute opened. Kittinger’s record jump came on Aug. 16, 1960, in the New Mexico desert. He held the record until 2012 when Austrian Felix Baumgartner jumped from 24 miles above the New Mexico desert, an effort in which Kittinger served as an adviser. Kittinger is survived by his wife, Sherri.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Guv’s Historic Charges in Flint Water Crisis Are Tossed

A judge has dismissed charges against former Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis following a state Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year that said indictments delivered by a one-person grand jury were invalid. “The charges against [Snyder] were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time,” Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm said Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Flint residents were exposed to lead-tainted water when city managers, who were appointed by Snyder, switched Flint’s water source to save money amid a budget crisis. Nine deaths were linked to the crisis. Snyder, who was charged along with seven others, was the first person in Michigan’s history to be charged for alleged crimes committed on the job. Read it at WWMT
FLINT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing South Carolina Girl Found Safe as Father Is Accused of Murdering Her Mom

A 5-year-old who was reported missing in South Carolina after her mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities said Friday. Both Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter had been missing for weeks, with police tracking them down and arresting Antar in the parking lot of a hospital near Danville, Virginia on Thursday evening, police said. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the death of the child’s mother, Crystal Jumper, who was found shot dead. Aspen suffers from a rare medical condition that has left her unable to speak and makes it difficult to move on her own, according to her family, but the child is physically okay, authorities said. Justin Bamber, a lawyer for Jumper’s family, said the family plans for Aspen to stay with relatives in South Carolina. Danville police said they are holding the father, and extradition to South Carolina is expected before his trial.Read it at NBC News
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy