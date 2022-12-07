ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Why the Gonzo ‘Rome Isn’t Real’ Conspiracy Keeps Going Viral

By Maddie Bender
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozWrU_0jaAhfzM00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

When Alex Fitzpatrick decided to pursue a career in archaeology, her friends from school asked her, not entirely jokingly, “Oh, like the Ancient Aliens people?” referring to the popular A&E Networks show based on the pseudoscientific premise that extraterrestrials visited Earth thousands of years ago.

“No, I’m going to be a real archaeologist,” she recalled responding. Now a researcher and science communicator with a doctorate in archaeology, Fitzpatrick told The Daily Beast that her field has long attracted intrigue from fringe thinkers.

“Historically, archaeology has been weaponized for loads of different things, whether it’s eugenics, race science, or nationalistic propaganda, so archaeology is very ripe for this kind of conspiracy thinking,” she said.

That’s why Fitzpatrick wasn’t shocked when she started seeing tweets about one conspiracy theorist’s bold and easily disprovable take that the Roman Empire never existed. In a Twitter thread featuring a video that’s been viewed over 740,000 times, this user spouts bizarre claims including that the city of Rome was a Vatican period piece constructed in the 1500s and that ancient Roman coins are modern-day forgeries.

Predictably, the internet is having a field day over these claims. A number of actual historians and archaeologists have tweeted out long threads with evidence that, um, actually, Rome definitely existed. Other academics have cautioned that engaging in the discourse is not only unlikely to change minds but could be counterproductive as it spreads the initial conspiracy theory . A cottage industry dunking on the original poster has sprung up on YouTube .

Still others have raised an important point : Haven’t we heard this before? Because, in fact, this same creator went viral last year on TikTok for this theory, using some of the same exact videos.

How has the same content managed to go viral like clockwork on multiple social media platforms? Certain collective phenomena (cough cough, pandemic) have predisposed us to fall victim to conspiracy theories, experts told The Daily Beast. From there, a set of quantifiable factors can help explain why misinformation can go viral again and again. And, as much as we’d want the discourse to be innocuous fun, there’s more than meets the eye to this conspiracy theory.

It’s worth unpacking what makes some people seek out and believe conspiracy theories. Karen Douglas , a British researcher at the University of Kent who studies the psychology of conspiracy theories, told The Daily Beast in an email that individuals are attracted to these theories to meet one or more of their psychological needs. This can include a desire to know the truth, to have control over one’s environment, or to feel positively about social and identity groups.

According to Douglas, the body of research about conspiracy theories and the people who believe and amplify them suggests that anyone can fall prey to one if it fulfills an unmet psychological need. More people than usual may fall under that category these days, she said.

“People are scared and uncertain about the pandemic and are looking for ways to cope with the uncertainty, insecurity, and loss of social contact,” Douglas said. “Indeed, conspiracy theories do seem to thrive in times of crisis.”

The content of a conspiracy theory also influences its uptake and spread, said Joseph Uscinski , a political science researcher at the University of Miami and author of the book American Conspiracy Theories . People tend to seek out conspiracy theories that entertain them and fit with their worldview; moreover, historical revisionism has been made mainstream through shows like Ancient Aliens and the mockumentary Mermaids: The Body Found , which convinced enough people of the fictional creatures’ existence that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to put up a webpage debunking the myth .

While there may be a contingent of people for whom this conspiracy theory fits with their existing worldviews, Uscinski said that many more people who have studied years of history in high school and college will not be very open to the idea that “much of the history they learned was completely made up.”

Uscinski thinks that a lot of the interaction with this latest web conspiracy is that the interaction by social media users “is not necessarily by believers, but by other people watching it because it’s funny and interesting,” he told The Daily Beast. “I guess if we wind up with a cadre of people on campus who are, like, ‘Rome truthers,’ I’ll be concerned.”

Typically, Uscinski conducts research by surveying the general population about specific conspiracy theories to identify the factors that lead to their popularity. He said a reason why he hasn’t included the conspiracy theory that ancient Rome didn’t exist is because “it’s sort of goofy.”

Still, innate appeal doesn’t explain the cyclical nature of the Rome conspiracy theory’s virality. To study how and why theories take off, some social scientists have taken a page from a very different kind of viral research: infectious disease modeling. Last year, researchers in Germany published a study in PLoS ONE that applied a standard epidemic model known as an SIR model to Twitter data and predicted the spread of the conspiracy theory that the spread of the coronavirus was caused or enhanced by 5G cellular networks .

For an actual infectious illness, SIR models work by assuming that all the individuals in a population are either susceptible to a disease; infected with it; or removed (such as recovered, immune, or dead). The German researchers took advantage of some easy analogs for their own conspiracy theory model. Within the population of active Twitter users, “susceptible” individuals had not supported the 5G conspiracy theory, “infected” users had tweeted about it, and “removed” users had forgotten about the theory and stopped tweeting about it.

SIR models become a lot more complicated when factors to make them more realistic are introduced, such as the incubation period for a disease, waning immunity, or differing recovery rates. The researchers found variables analogous to some of these concepts, too, like introducing “fact-checking” conspiracy theories as a form of immunity for some susceptible users, and “deleting tweets” as a recovery rate for infected ones. When they ran the model under these conditions, they found that tweet deletion is only moderately effective at stopping the spread of a viral conspiracy theory, while fact-checking is most helpful at the beginning of the spread.

But SIR models can also be a useful framework for conspiracy theories across platforms. Susceptible individuals are often thought of as people who have not been exposed to an infectious agent and have no immunity against it. Ferrying the “Rome isn’t real” conspiracy theory from one social media platform to another can introduce it to people who had not seen it a year ago because they maybe not have been regular TikTok users.

It’s hard to know what role the quirks of Twitter—and Elon Twitter, specifically—may be playing in this conspiracy theory’s 15 minutes of fame. In late November, Twitter stopped enforcing a policy against COVID-19 misinformation , which meant it no longer removes false claims and conspiracy theories relating to the safety of vaccines. The site also let prominent conspiracy theory-spreading users back onto the platform, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) .

Amid these developments and acts of violent extremism tied to fringe conspiracy theories, it’s certainly true that people fighting against misinformation have bigger fish to fry than one user claiming that ancient Rome was made up. But it’s a step too far to call any conspiracy theory “harmless,” even this one.

Some of the language used by the original poster of this conspiracy theory apes valid discussions about decolonizing the field of archaeology and focusing on diverse perspectives and experiences, Fitzpatrick said. This similarity concerned her enough to tweet a thread about it, since in the U.K., the discipline is currently “caught in a bit of a culture war.”

“There is a relatively conservative wing of archaeology, and [this conspiracy theory] will be something they can weaponize and immediately say, ‘Well, this is what that woke ideology leads to,’ even though that's nonsense,” she said. “It's always been my worry, because we haven't progressed that much in archaeology.”

If there’s anything to be learned from this saga, it’s the cynical realization that the bizarre conspiracy theory that Rome isn’t real will probably keep going viral, at least as long as the user behind it continues to stoke the flames. And if we’re not careful, it may not continue to be so harmless.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Phys.org

Tattoos found on ancient Egyptian women appear to ask for protection during childbirth

A pair of researchers, one with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, the other at Johns Hopkins University, has found evidence of tattoos on the bodies of women who lived in Egypt thousands of years ago. In their paper published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, Marie-Lys Arnette and Anne Austin, describe the tattoos and outline their ideas regarding why the women had them.
Phys.org

Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history

It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
ScienceAlert

Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis

Archaeologists have discovered several ancient mummies in Egypt sporting gold chips where their tongues should be. The auspicious discovery was made at the Quweisna (sometimes spelled Quesna) necropolis in the central Nile Delta. Discovered in 1989, the site is thought to have been occupied during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, which stretched from about 300 BCE to 640 CE.
Campus Times

‘Striking Power’: the truth behind the broken noses of Ancient Egyptian sculptures

“Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt” examines the patterns of damage inflicted on works of art for political, religious, and criminal reasons — the results of organized campaigns of destruction. The exhibit demonstrates how the interpretation of a statue’s damage can reveal who broke it and the reason why it was destroyed. It does so by juxtaposing damaged works with undamaged ones, such as whole heads with intact inscriptions to fragmented statues.
New York Post

Japan’s ispace launches world’s first commercial moon lander

 A Japanese space startup launched a spacecraft to the moon on Sunday after several delays, a step toward what would be a first for the nation and for a private company. ispace Inc’s HAKUTO-R mission took off without incident from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two postponements caused by inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. More than a hundred people at a viewing party in Tokyo roared in applause when the rocket fired and lifted into the dark skies. “I’m so happy. After repeated delays, it’s good that we had a proper launch today,” said Yuriko Takeda, a 28-year old worker at an...
FLORIDA STATE
hypebeast.com

Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome

At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
TheDailyBeast

Can We Tame the He-Man Woman-Haters Club of World Politics?

To my regret, I don’t remember much of the philosophy classes I mostly daydreamed through in college. Alas, plenty of ancient wisdom floated by me back when I was too young to absorb it. Yet a quote from the ethicist Bernard Williams has resurfaced in recent years and has started to haunt me. I’m paraphrasing, but Williams pointedly asks in one of his essays just what is the philosopher supposed to do if the thugs break into his classroom, start ripping up his books, and break his glasses? In other words, what can mere thinking do in the face of...
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: An Angel Unaware ... or was he?

We’ve got to give God credit - He puts some unusual stories in the Bible. Like the story of an older couple - Elizabeth and Zechariah. He was a priest and she was a barren woman. One day, when Zechariah’s division of priests were on duty, he was chosen by lot to be the priest to go in to the temple of the Lord and burn incense. He probably had done it before and he was ready to do it again. Except today was different.
The Guardian

Notre Dame’s uncovered tombs start to reveal their secrets

Two lead sarcophaguses discovered buried under the nave at Notre Dame Cathedral in what was described as an “extraordinary and emotional” find have begun giving up their secrets, French scientists announced on Friday. The first contains the remains of a high priest who died in 1710 after what...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Roman Odeon Discovered by Archaeologists at Remote Site in Crete

An ancient Roman odeon was discovered by archaeologists at a remote archaeological site in the island of Crete, Greece. The odeon was likely used by Romans and their guests for various events like city council meetings, lectures, and musical contests, as well as theatrical performances. The archaeological team found the rare Roman structure in the ruins of the town of Lissos, situated in Southwest Crete.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Asked Nobel Laureate to Turn Down Award

Yan Rachinsky, the head of the Russian organization which was the co-winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, told BBC’s HARDtalk that the Kremlin requested he turn down the award because his Ukrainian and Belarusian co-laureates were “inappropriate.” Rachinsky, however, ignored the demand. “Naturally, we took no notice of this advice,” he told the BBC. Rachinsky is the head of civil rights group Memorial, which was created with the idea that “confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones,” according to the Nobel Committee which announced the awards. The organization, founded during the former Soviet Union, documented Soviet repression as well as modern civil rights abuses. In 2021, the organization was dissolved by the Russian government which claimed it had “persons who allegedly had ties to terrorist organizations,” according to the Nobel Prize website. The inclusion of a Russian recipient alongside civil rights leaders from Ukraine and Belarus was “controversial,” according to the BBC, and the head of the Ukrainian co-winner, Oleksandra Matviichuk of the Center for Civil Liberties, refused to speak beside Rachinsky.
TheDailyBeast

Will ‘Harry and Meghan’ Part 2 Explode Royal Truth Bombs, or Stay a Snoozefest?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Insiders at Buckingham Palace are breathing sighs of relief after the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan failed to land any meaningful blows on King Charles or other members of the royal family.One source, as The Daily Beast reported Thursday, mocked the show, saying: “It’s hard to see what Netflix paid $100m for. If this is all they have got to say, I really think the worst is over for the king.”However another source now says there is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Real ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Is Now Everyone’s Dream Vaca Spot, and Staff Are Loving It

It’s safe to say that the second season of The White Lotus has many of us yearning for a glamorous Italian getaway, preferably one at the Sicilian resort where it was filmed. The slow burn of the hit HBO murder mystery is alluring all by itself, but only the most disciplined viewer could fail to be swept away by the rustic charm of the hotel where it’s filmed: the San Domenico Palace in the hilltop town of Taormina, on the eastern coast of the Italian island.Guests at the fictional White Lotus, the show’s eponymous hotel, lounge on balmy balconies overlooking...
TheDailyBeast

World Record Breaking Parachute Jumper Dead at 94

Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died on Friday in Florida at the age of 94. AP reports that he died of lung cancer. Kittinger, whose plane was shot down over Vietnam in May 1972 and spent almost a year being tortured in a prisoner of war camp, gained worldwide fame in 1959-60 for three jumps over 10 months from high above the Earth. He almost died during his first attempt when he lost consciousness but was saved when his automatic chute opened. Kittinger’s record jump came on Aug. 16, 1960, in the New Mexico desert. He held the record until 2012 when Austrian Felix Baumgartner jumped from 24 miles above the New Mexico desert, an effort in which Kittinger served as an adviser. Kittinger is survived by his wife, Sherri.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy