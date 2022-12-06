Read full article on original website
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss
Nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs are being recalled due to a software issue that could lead to a loss of power while the vehicle is in motion.
wtaj.com
Subaru recalls 2019-2022 Ascent SUVs for increased fire risk
Subaru has recalled the 2019-2022 Ascent three-row SUV for a faulty secondary heater that could catch fire, the automaker announced Friday. The recall encompasses 271,694 Subaru Ascents in the U.S. Subaru reported 11 known domestic cases, with two vehicles catching fire out of the overall recall population. The issue centers...
U.S. confirms another Honda death from faulty air bag
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator on Friday said it had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda (7267.T) car, as it urged owners to get recall repairs completed.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
knowtechie.com
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
The Top 3 Most Reliable Vehicles are Big SUVs
The top three longest-running vehicles are all quite large and quite in charge. The post The Top 3 Most Reliable Vehicles are Big SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
wtaj.com
2021-2022 VW ID.4 gets long-awaited software upgrade
Volkswagen is preparing to release a software upgrade for ID.4 electric crossovers aimed at improving infotainment system performance, while adding some new features. The upgrade will roll out to 2021 ID.4 models first, followed by certain 2022 ID.4 models, Volkswagen of America said in a press release earlier this week. Owners will be formally notified when the new software is available for their vehicle.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com
Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger
Honda may have to recall two of its SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. The NHTSA is currently investigating complaints that these vehicles lose power at high speeds. Two of Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V, for model years 2018–2022, are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on reports that the vehicle loses power when driven at high speed. The recent probe adds to the list of car-safety investigations being conducted on other Honda models.
Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires
Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
