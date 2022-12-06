ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
wtaj.com

Subaru recalls 2019-2022 Ascent SUVs for increased fire risk

Subaru has recalled the 2019-2022 Ascent three-row SUV for a faulty secondary heater that could catch fire, the automaker announced Friday. The recall encompasses 271,694 Subaru Ascents in the U.S. Subaru reported 11 known domestic cases, with two vehicles catching fire out of the overall recall population. The issue centers...
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
dallasexpress.com

Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
knowtechie.com

PYMNTS

Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending

Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
freightwaves.com

Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
wtaj.com

2021-2022 VW ID.4 gets long-awaited software upgrade

Volkswagen is preparing to release a software upgrade for ID.4 electric crossovers aimed at improving infotainment system performance, while adding some new features. The upgrade will roll out to 2021 ID.4 models first, followed by certain 2022 ID.4 models, Volkswagen of America said in a press release earlier this week. Owners will be formally notified when the new software is available for their vehicle.
tipranks.com

Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger

Honda may have to recall two of its SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. The NHTSA is currently investigating complaints that these vehicles lose power at high speeds. Two of Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V, for model years 2018–2022, are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on reports that the vehicle loses power when driven at high speed. The recent probe adds to the list of car-safety investigations being conducted on other Honda models.
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires

Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
electrek.co

Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250

The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.

