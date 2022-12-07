Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'
Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
Kate Middleton pairs red dress and tiara with Queen Elizabeth’s earrings
Kate Middleton is giving fans a royal treat with another tiara moment. The Princess of Wales, 40, attended the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday sporting a rarely seen headpiece: the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015. She previously sported the necklace-turned-tiara at the 2013 Diplomatic Reception and at the 2015 state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping, when she happened to pair it with another sparkling red dress, though she wore her hair swept up in a chignon at the time. This time around, Middleton shimmered in a scarlet long-sleeved Jenny Packham gown featuring all-over floral beading. She...
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen
Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
Kate Middleton Wears a Favorite Tiara—and a Bracelet That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth
Today marked a new era for Kate Middleton as she attended her first banquet as Princess of Wales. But the former duchess turned to a tiara she has worn many times before, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara. The Princess wore the diamond and pearl tiara along with a white Jenny...
Queen Consort Camilla Breaks Centuries-Old Royal Tradition
Queen Consort Camilla is breaking the long-held royal tradition of having "ladies-in-waiting" to spend time with her at Buckingham Palace. Instead, she will reportedly have six officially-appointed "Queen's Companions" to fill the role. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained this distinction to reporters from NBC News. Queen Consort Camilla reportedly...
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc
Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Queen Consort Camilla ditches Ladies in Waiting for Queen's Companions
Queen Consort CamillaPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. In an attempt to bring his monarchy into the modern world, and scale things back King Charles III has been making changes, and now his wife Queen Consort Camilla has made one of her own. The Hill is reporting that Camilla will no longer have ladies in waiting but instead will use Queen's companions. The former ladies-in-waiting who served the late Queen Elizabeth II will now be known as "ladies of the household" and will assist King Charles in hosting events at Buckingham Palace.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession
The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Four Attributes Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Diana
It's no secret that Prince Harry was incredibly close to his mom, Princess Diana, even though he was quite young when she died. In the years following her tragic death, Harry has done his best to keep his mother's memory alive, and she always seems to be a driving force behind the things that he does and the decisions that he makes. Since becoming an adult, finding love, and becoming a father, Harry's mother has never been far from his mind and he has often been asked how he thinks his mom would feel about the choices he has made.
Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series
The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
Royal Experts Believe Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Fired Direct Shots At William And Kate
Netflix has finally given us "Harry & Meghan," the docuseries that peeks inside the lives of the royal couple we all want to know more about. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the royal family is often under scrutiny, it's no surprise that some folks are already commenting on what the series says about the pair's views of Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
