ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Mozambique ex-president's son, ex-spy bosses jailed for 12 years for graft

By Alfredo Zuniga
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCpxT_0jaAf5qf00
Former president Armando Guebuza, seated, greets his son Ndambi, a defendant, at the session on November 30 when verdicts began to be read out /AFP

A Mozambican court on Wednesday sentenced two ex-spy bosses and the son of a former president to 12 years each for their part in a corruption scandal in which the government sought to conceal huge debts, triggering financial havoc.

The former head of security and intelligence, Gregorio Leao; the head of the security serviceâs economic intelligence division, Antonio do Rosario; and ex-president Armando Guebuzaâs son Ndambi Guebuza were among 19 defendants accused in the country's biggest graft scandal.

"The crimes committed have brought consequences whose effects will last for generations," said Judge Efigenio Baptista.

The scandal arose after state-owned companies in the impoverished country illicitly borrowed $2 billion (1.9 billion euros) in 2013 and 2014 from international banks to buy a tuna-fishing fleet and surveillance vessels.

The government masked the loans from parliament and the public.

When the "hidden debt" finally surfaced in 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other donors cut off financial support, triggering a sovereign debt default and currency collapse.

An independent audit found $500 million of the loans had been diverted. The money remains unaccounted for.

Handing down the sentence following after a week of reading the verdicts, the judge said the scam "aggravated the impoverishment of thousands of  Mozambicans."

"The country became famous for the worst reasons," he said.

Leao and do Rosario were found guilty of embezzlement and abuse of power, while Guebuza was convicted for embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association among other charges.

str-ub/sn/ri

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years

The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
AFP

Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide

Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
The Guardian

Panama ex-president Ricardo Martinelli faces trial for money laundering

A judge has summoned Ricardo Martinelli, the former president of Panama, to stand trial for money laundering, investigators have said. Martinelli, who was in office from 2009 to 2014, is accused of laundering public funds through the purchase of a news outlet during his term. Nearly 20 others are charged in connection with what is known as the “New Business” case.
The Week

The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president

How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party.  But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
The Conversation U.S.

Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?

Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...
102.5 The Bone

Germany announces arrest of 25 for plotting to overthrow the government

Special forces in Germany have arrested more than two dozen people whom officials suspect of supporting a domestic terrorist organization that planned to overthrow the government, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. An estimated 50 people were suspected to have been part of the group called Reich Citizens movement, who...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
AFP

Under-fire Greek MEP loses VP powers over Qatar graft probe

A Greek MEP had her powers as a vice president of the European Parliament suspended Saturday over a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar that has ensnared four others and sparked calls for "root and branch reform" in the EU institution. "It is time for root and branch reform."
AFP

US to ban Sudan officials who hold up post-coup transition

The United States said Wednesday it would bar visas to any current or former Sudanese officials who hold up a transition to democracy, hoping to boost a tentative deal between the military and civilians. "Recognizing the fragility of democratic transitions, the United States will hold to account spoilers -- whether military or political actors -- who attempt to undermine or delay democratic progress," Blinken said in a statement.
AFP

UK sanctions 10 Iranians as part of global offensive

Britain on Friday announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including officials in Iran accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against anti-regime protesters.  "This includes six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the government in London said.
AFP

Far-right prince at centre of German coup plot

A German prince, known for his desire to revive the country's monarchy and rejected by his own family as a "mad old man", has emerged as a central figure in an alleged coup plot. The prince is "unfortunately a mad old man," the family's current head, Prince Heinrich XIV Reuss, told AFP, adding they had cut ties with him 14 years earlier. 
The Week

Peru's new president sworn in after country's ex-leader is impeached and arrested

Dina Boluarte was sworn in on Wednesday as Peru's first woman president, following hours of political chaos. Boluarte, 60, formerly served as vice president. Her swearing in came on a tumultuous day, which began with former President Pedro Castillo, 53, moving to shut down the legislature by decree before it could hold his impeachment trial. Ministers from his own party and the opposition accused Castillo of attempting a coup, and many resigned from their posts in protest. Congress held the impeachment trial, and Castillo was removed from office, with 101 votes in favor of impeachment, six against, and 10 abstentions. Peru's public ministry announced on Wednesday evening that Castillo has been arrested and accused of "rebellion" for breaking the constitutional order. Castillo's term began in July 2021, and he survived two earlier impeachment attempts. He most recently was accused of leading a "criminal organization" that profited from state contracts and blocked investigations, and last week, Congress asked Castillo to respond to the allegations. He claimed he was being targeted by opponents seeking "to take advantage and seize the power that the people took from them at the polls."
AFP

Top Bangladesh opposition leaders taken by police

The two top leaders of Bangladesh's main opposition party were taken from their homes by police in the early hours on Friday, a day before a planned rally to call for the prime minister's resignation. BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, a former minister and member of the party's top decision-making body, were taken from their homes at about 3 am on Friday (1900 GMT Thursday), Zahiruddin Swapan, head of the BNP's media wing, told AFP. "They were plainclothes policemen.
AFP

AFP

98K+
Followers
36K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy