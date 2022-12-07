I had nothing against Herschel even after the stuff with his kids and exes came out. He’s just not qualified for this job, that was made painfully obvious- he was clearly being used by the GOP and would have been nothing more than a puppet given his mental capacity.
Hershel Walkers concession speech was kinda sad, and actually moving..It's like for once in this whole entire election..He finally spoke without the strings being pulled from above, and finally just did Hershel Walker...Shame on you MAGA Republicans for using this man as your tool!! Even Walker knows how to concede with honor, and to accept the results, and urged his supporters to remain unified as Americans! Even though Walker was not the brightest..He sure outshined Trump, Lake, and all these other MAGA candidates in Class, Honor, Respect, Integrity, and what it means to uphold our Constitution, and our Democracy, as Americans..
well I have to give him props! he conceded gracefully. no election was stolen,I want a recount. but positive and coherent.
Related
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her
Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country
White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Herschel Walker's son celebrates his defeat: Trump "demanded" he run when family "begged" him not to
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race
"She wonders how she lost": Reporter who spent 18 months covering Kari Lake unloads after defeat
Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 727