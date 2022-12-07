Bake Off fans predict Matt Lucas replacement could lead to fun Noel Fielding reunion

Great British Bake Off fans are throwing one particular name in the ring as Matt Lucas ’ replacement.

On Tuesday (6 December), the Little Britain actor announced he was stepping away from the baking competition , which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the US.

Noel Fielding reacted to the news in a touching “farewell” post on Instagram, revealing what he will “miss” about his co-host.

In response to Fielding’s post about Lucas, his followers shared the celebrity they think should join the comedian on the series: Julia Barratt.

Should Barratt be announced as the new host, it would mark a fun reunion for fans of comedy series The Mighty Boosh .

Fielding and Barratt found fame as the comedy troupe that began on stage shows and radio before getting their own BBC Three sitcom.

“The clear choice will be to now hire Julian Barratt,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Julian Barratt to take Matt’s place! Pleeeeease!”

Elsewhere, an additional fan stated: “Ah man what a dream team you where…. Real question now is… where is Julian Barratt.”

Barratt’s other credits include Nathan Barley , Garth Marenghi's Darkplace , Flowers and the film Mindhorn .

It is currently unknown who will replace Lucas, who himself replaced Sandi Toksvig during the show’s 11th series in 2019, but here are six other contenders in line to replace Lucas .