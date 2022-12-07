Read full article on original website
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
So-called ‘gaming Chromebooks’ are a con – here’s why
Google’s latest move to keep Chromebooks relevant in the face of Apple’s growing share of the laptop market is to work with manufacturers to produce ‘gaming Chromebooks’. Acer, Asus, and Lenovo have all pitched in with their own new models. I’m not impressed, though – in fact, I’m distinctly unimpressed with this whole affair.
DJI Mini 3 vs DJI Mini 2: does the new mini drone live up to its predecessor?
(opens in new tab)at DJI Global (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at DJI Global (opens in new tab) The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, and like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions. The DJI Mini 3 is, however, a big step up from the Mini 2, thanks to its larger sensor, vertical video powers, longer 38-minute flight time and compatibility with DJI's new RC controller.
Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Get Your Hands on AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D for Only $309: Real Deals
The 5800X3D is one of the best CPUs for gaming and at this price, it's the best bang-for-the-buck gaming CPU available, especially if you're looking to upgrade your CPU on an existing AM4 PC setup.
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
Best foldable phone 2022
Samsung makes great foldable phones, but they aren't the only game in town. These are the future of smartphones, now.
AMD RDNA 3 GPU leaked benchmarks disappoint some gamers
3DMark results are not what some folks wanted to see, and there’s a definite oddity here. AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are imminent, and we’ve just seen leaked benchmarks which underline what Team Red has been asserting in its pre-release marketing – namely that the flagship will be a close match for Nvidia’s RTX 4080.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Campfire Audio wants to enter your Orbit with its first ever true wireless earbuds
Campfire Audio has picked up no end of plaudits from audiophiles for its IEM-style wired buds, but the dedicated earphone specialist is now finally moving into the world of cable-free audio, with the new true wireless Orbit. As much a luxury lifestyle brand as a high-end headphone maker, the Orbit...
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Hands on: MelGeek Pixel mechanical keyboard review: make life fun again
A quirky, fun keyboard that’ll definitely bring personality to your desk. The MelGeek Pixel mechanical keyboard provides a satisfying typing experience once you get used to typing on brick building pieces. Pros. +. Very fun to look at. +. Customizable experience with provided brick pieces. +. Satisfying typing sound.
iPad (2022) vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: Which should you buy?
On the surface, the iPad has some important upsides compared to our favorite ChromeOS tablet, but the Duet 3 is worth choosing once you take accessories into account.
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Early specs of the 20-inch foldable MacBook display tipped as Apple may be testing it for launch after the OLED iPad
While Apple may have given up on the whole foldable iPhone idea as it has determined that the current form factor does do job nicely, it is still starting to probe for larger devices with foldable displays, including a 20-inch MacBook whose screen may get to about 15 inches when closed, reports Korean media.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review: A Portable Package That Packs a Punch
After using the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, I can confidently say that it is light enough to carry yet also very usable for long periods of typing, and the 70Wh battery is plenty for a day’s use. But where this laptop really shines is in its performance; with 32GB of RAM and a fast AMD Ryzen 9 processor, this is a true workhorse.
