Edmonds, WA

Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 12, 2022

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. N-Dock Electrical Feeder Repair Contract 2022-432 Approve as Complete. B. Approval of Interlocal Agreement Between South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority and Port of Edmonds for Moorage of a Fire Rescue Boat.
EDMONDS, WA
Portland Loos are set to open in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce the installation of three Portland Loo restroom facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The facilities will officially open on Monday, December 12th, and will provide residents and visitors with accessible public restrooms that remain open beyond standard operating hours.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'

At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
OLYMPIA, WA
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett

Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
EVERETT, WA
Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions within the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in a move to save approximately $11.4 million to address the ongoing budget deficit. Three council members — Kshama Sawant, Alex Pederson, and Sara Nelson — voted...
SEATTLE, WA
Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension

(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Just before sunrise at fishing pier

Scene in Edmonds: Just before sunrise at fishing pier
EDMONDS, WA
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
Lynnwood High School Closed Today

Lynnwood High School is closed today – December 9th – thanks to no heat in the building. Crews are working on the issue, but will not have it resolved in time. School is planned to resume at Lynnwood High School on Monday, December 12th. North Sound Meteorologist Ted...
LYNNWOOD, WA

