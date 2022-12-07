ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MI

WILX-TV

One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A string of thefts over several hours Tuesday ended with an arrest near Frandor. According to authorities, police received multiple reports of a man in a white Chevrolet Malibu who was breaking into parked vehicles on Lansing’s north side. The Malibu, police discovered, was stolen...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Two injured in crash at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue Thursday evening

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sprinkle Road in Portage was closed for several hours last night after a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. Around 8:30 p.m. Portage Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a pickup truck traveling south on Sprinkle Road attempted to turn east onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a small SUV that was traveling north on Sprinkle Rd.
PORTAGE, MI

