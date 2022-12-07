Read full article on original website
Juul settles more than 5,000 lawsuits for undisclosed amount
E-cigarette company Juul announced on Tuesday it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount after claims mounted over Juul’s marketing practices and plagued the company’s finances.
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Supreme Court Takes Coinbase Appeal Over Crypto Lawsuits
The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is seeking to have two customer lawsuits against the company resolved by private arbitration, not by a federal court. A federal appeals court has refused to stay both cases at the district court level while...
U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry.
Regulators Put Brakes on Media Megadeals
Some of the biggest surprises in media M&A this year came not from ambitious CEOs or activist investors but from the clinical precision of regulators focused on warding off too much market concentration. Industry insiders, meanwhile, say judges and antitrust watchdogs are focused on the wrong mature businesses while online-based media continues to operate like the Wild West. The anti-Big Media mood on both sides of the partisan divide in Washington is likely to complicate the completion of the biggest media transaction of the year, Microsoft’s proposed all-cash $68 billion takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. “Under this administration, that deal has...
French Authorities Charge 2 in $2.1M Crypto-Related Fraud
Fraudsters allegedly promised counterfeit cash or digital wallets for cryptocurrency and then stole the funds. Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 9) that the scammers set up fake identities, arranged meetings with victims, received crypto assets from the victims and then got access to the funds through the victims’ phones. The...
Advertiser Plaintiffs Prevail Over Meta’s Dismissal Bid in Advertising Antitrust Case
An opinion from the Northern District of California found that claims against Meta Platforms Inc., concerning its alleged restriction of competition in the social advertising market were viable earlier this week. Judge James Donato sided with individuals and entities who bought advertising on Facebook as to both timeliness and substantive challenges to their antitrust claims.
Microsoft's new antitrust nightmare
The Federal Trade Commission's suit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks the U.S. government's biggest tech-antitrust move in years. Yes, but: It's happening on a very different sector of the Big Tech power map than most observers expected when the techlash began five years ago. At...
FTC moves to block $69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal
Federal regulators are seeking to block Microsoft's proposed purchase of video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday. The $69 billion deal — the largest ever for Microsoft and for the gaming industry as a whole — would undermine competition for the software giant's Xbox gaming console, the agency said.
Two-thirds of US states have enacted laws to guide use of opioid litigation proceeds
As opioids continue to claim record numbers of lives in the United States, state governments are facing decisions about to how to handle funds resulting from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. As of August 2022, 32 states have enacted laws that regulate how opioid litigation proceeds are spent, often...
