Dayton, OH

Man charged with murder in Riverside stabbing appears in court today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
DAYTON — The man charged with stabbing another man to death in Riverside had his first court appearance in Ohio today.

Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton was booked into the Montgomery County jail on December 6 after being transferred from Logan County jail in Kentucky.

He has been charged in the murder of Scott Hannah, 28, of Riverside.

On November 27, Hannah was identified as the man found dead inside a residence on Dundee Circle.

Brogan is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated armed burglary, murder, and felonious assault.

Dayton, OH
