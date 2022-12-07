Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Mike’ Michael Jones
Joseph “Mike” Michael Jones passed away on December 6, 2022 at VA Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he was 74 years old. He was born in Anna, IL and a resident of Christiana, TN. Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired as Parts...
OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton
On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
OBITUARY: James David Beard
James David Beard passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Farrer Brothers. James was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez
Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
OBITUARY: Eddy Ray Finch
Eddy Ray Finch, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 4th, 2022, he was being cared for by a dedicated team of compassionate caregivers and Alive Hospice. Eddy was born on February 11th, 1949, to parents William Henry and Hester Jane Finch in Nashville, TN.
OBITUARY: James ‘Vic’ Franklin Victory Jr.
Mr. James “Vic” Franklin Victory, Jr., age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James F., Sr. and Orbie Bell Corley Victory. Mr. Victory owned and operated Vic’s Towing and Recovery and was in the wrecker business...
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
Toot’s and Diners Donate Almost $10,000 for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ Program
Toot’s and diners donate almost $10,000 for Christmas presents for students at “Shop with the Sheriff”. Rutherford County Schools’ students who faced Christmas without presents will select gifts through the “Shop with the Sheriff” program, thanks to generous donations from Toot’s corporate office and Toot’s diners.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years
The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna
Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
New Principal of Smyrna West Alternative School Announced
Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an assistant...
First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville
Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023.
Murfree Spring Boardwalk Closed to Public for Repairs
The City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department has closed the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland to the public. After a preliminary assessment of the boardwalk, inspectors determined that the boardwalk needs significant work and repairs. The City has therefore restricted all recreational activity, including exercising, walking dogs and pedestrians on the boardwalk.
MTSU Fall Stole Ceremony Recognizes Graduating Student Veterans Continuing Their Journeys
Middle Tennessee State University seniors Dennisse Osorio-Sanchez and Jordan Kinsey have served their country through different branches of the military. Kinsey chose the U.S. Navy, with interest in a medical area. With social work aspirations in mind, Osorio-Sanchez, an Alabama native who had begun college but dropped out, signed with the U.S. Air Force and plans to commit to a full 20 years and retire as an officer.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
