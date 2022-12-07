ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lascassas, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Mike’ Michael Jones

Joseph “Mike” Michael Jones passed away on December 6, 2022 at VA Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he was 74 years old. He was born in Anna, IL and a resident of Christiana, TN. Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired as Parts...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton

On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James David Beard

James David Beard passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Farrer Brothers. James was preceded in death...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez

Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Eddy Ray Finch

Eddy Ray Finch, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 4th, 2022, he was being cared for by a dedicated team of compassionate caregivers and Alive Hospice. Eddy was born on February 11th, 1949, to parents William Henry and Hester Jane Finch in Nashville, TN.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Vic’ Franklin Victory Jr.

Mr. James “Vic” Franklin Victory, Jr., age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James F., Sr. and Orbie Bell Corley Victory. Mr. Victory owned and operated Vic’s Towing and Recovery and was in the wrecker business...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan

Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay

Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna

Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfree Spring Boardwalk Closed to Public for Repairs

The City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department has closed the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland to the public. After a preliminary assessment of the boardwalk, inspectors determined that the boardwalk needs significant work and repairs. The City has therefore restricted all recreational activity, including exercising, walking dogs and pedestrians on the boardwalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU Fall Stole Ceremony Recognizes Graduating Student Veterans Continuing Their Journeys

Middle Tennessee State University seniors Dennisse Osorio-Sanchez and Jordan Kinsey have served their country through different branches of the military. Kinsey chose the U.S. Navy, with interest in a medical area. With social work aspirations in mind, Osorio-Sanchez, an Alabama native who had begun college but dropped out, signed with the U.S. Air Force and plans to commit to a full 20 years and retire as an officer.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy