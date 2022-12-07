KINGSTON – Santa wants to help out all of its holiday shoppers so there will be two-hour free parking in the City of Kingston from Monday, December 12 to Monday, January 2. “To help support local holiday shopping and dining, the City of Kingston is providing free two-hour parking in the city lots and at meters for the last three weeks of the year,” said Mayor Steven Noble. “As always, we encourage residents and visitors to shop in our wonderful stores and to eat at our many incredible restaurants in Kingston. I hope the free parking helps to bring a little extra holiday cheer this season.”

KINGSTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO