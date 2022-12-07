Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue
POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess approves 2023 budget after adding several last-minute expenditures
POUGHKEEPSIE – Seven of the eight Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature voted against the county’s $588 million 2023 budget after the Republicans approved a $25 million addition for improvements at the county-owned Dutchess Stadium before voting on the amended budget. The amendment added 4.5 percent to the 2023 spending plan.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released
KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA offers to assist state and feds if they want to investigate former team
GOSHEN – It has been a year since the Orange County Legislature replaced members of the Industrial Development Agency board and two management leaders and one board member were criminally charged. Agency Executive Director Bill Fioravanti said the controversy may not have reached its conclusion. “We and the county...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second warming center opens in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall reopens to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is open to the public on today, Thursday, Dec. 8. The building has been closed to the public since Monday, December 5, because of water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa’s coming to town – no alcoholic beverages on Metro-North this weekend
NEW YORK – If you ride a Metro-North train from the Mid-Hudson down to New York City, you may think you are seeing double, or triple or 10-fold. That’s because trains will be carrying dozens of Santa Clauses to New York City for SantaCon. To be sure that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon City Police now houses syringe drop box
BEACON – The Beacon City Police Department, working with the State Department of Health’s Expanded Syringe Access Program, has become an official disposal site for sharps, including syringes. City Councilman George Mansfield brought the community’s need for the drop box to the attention of the city administration after...
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-hour free holiday parking in City of Kingston
KINGSTON – Santa wants to help out all of its holiday shoppers so there will be two-hour free parking in the City of Kingston from Monday, December 12 to Monday, January 2. “To help support local holiday shopping and dining, the City of Kingston is providing free two-hour parking in the city lots and at meters for the last three weeks of the year,” said Mayor Steven Noble. “As always, we encourage residents and visitors to shop in our wonderful stores and to eat at our many incredible restaurants in Kingston. I hope the free parking helps to bring a little extra holiday cheer this season.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Woman found dead in vehicle overturned in pond
GOSHEN – State Police are investigating a fatal accident in which a woman was found dead in an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 of Route 17 in the Village of Goshen. A State Police Aviation unit spotted the vehicle around noon on Thursday. The investigation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam
LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect
BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Nursing home aides arrested for stealing narcotic medicines
LIVINGSTON – Two employees at the Livingston Hills Nursing Home have been arrested and charged with crimes dealing with the theft of medical prescriptions. Lauren Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton were each charged with forgery of medical prescriptions, falsifying business records and petit larceny.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shoplifters used child to commit crime
CORTLANDT – Two Yonkers women have been arrested on charges of grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly using the youngster to commit the theft of over $3,590 worth of merchandise at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake. State Police said the incident occurred on...
