GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue
POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Preceding the Dutchess County Legislature’s December 8th vote to amend the 2023 Budget to include a $25 million capital project for the Dutchess Stadium, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois shared her assessment and recommendations with policymakers arguing for a rejection of the amendment to ensure proper oversight and transparency regarding its inclusion. Comptroller Lois reiterated her role and responsibility as the chief accountant and auditor of the County to enforce policy and procedures, as well as to strongly encourage transparency and proper oversight in protecting Dutchess County taxpayer dollars and enforcing policy.
Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released
KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Dutchess approves 2023 budget after adding several last-minute expenditures
POUGHKEEPSIE – Seven of the eight Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature voted against the county’s $588 million 2023 budget after the Republicans approved a $25 million addition for improvements at the county-owned Dutchess Stadium before voting on the amended budget. The amendment added 4.5 percent to the 2023 spending plan.
Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
New Metro-North Expansion To Shorten Commute Time Between Westchester County, NYC
A large expansion of the Metro-North Railroad is planned to make travel between Westchester County and the Big Apple quicker and easier. This is thanks to four new train stations that will be built in the East Bronx that will be connected to the New Haven Line from the New Rochelle Station, al…
Sullivan County 2023 budget approved in split vote
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature Thursday approved a $267 million 2023 in a split vote. The spending plan includes money for a housing study, roads and bridges and blighted properties, among other items. A proposal to transfer an investigator’s position from the district attorney’s office to the sheriff’s...
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Northern Westchester Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westche…
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Sullivan County’s public health director suspended
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw is on a 30-day suspension that could lead to her leaving county employment. Sources told Mid-Hudson News that she faces “several charges” involving her apparent approval of a contract for services. According to the sources, the contract was...
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Arteta names key sheriff’s office appointments
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff-elect Paul Arteta has named two top leadership positions for his incoming administration. Wilfredo Garcia, who has been serving as chief criminal investigator for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, will become undersheriff and Evelyn Mallard will take on the role of assistant undersheriff. Shew current holds the position of superintendent of Ulster County Corrections.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Second warming center opens in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
