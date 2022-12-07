ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mid-Hudson News Network

GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue

POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Preceding the Dutchess County Legislature’s December 8th vote to amend the 2023 Budget to include a $25 million capital project for the Dutchess Stadium, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois shared her assessment and recommendations with policymakers arguing for a rejection of the amendment to ensure proper oversight and transparency regarding its inclusion. Comptroller Lois reiterated her role and responsibility as the chief accountant and auditor of the County to enforce policy and procedures, as well as to strongly encourage transparency and proper oversight in protecting Dutchess County taxpayer dollars and enforcing policy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released

KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess approves 2023 budget after adding several last-minute expenditures

POUGHKEEPSIE – Seven of the eight Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature voted against the county’s $588 million 2023 budget after the Republicans approved a $25 million addition for improvements at the county-owned Dutchess Stadium before voting on the amended budget. The amendment added 4.5 percent to the 2023 spending plan.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County 2023 budget approved in split vote

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature Thursday approved a $267 million 2023 in a split vote. The spending plan includes money for a housing study, roads and bridges and blighted properties, among other items. A proposal to transfer an investigator’s position from the district attorney’s office to the sheriff’s...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County’s public health director suspended

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw is on a 30-day suspension that could lead to her leaving county employment. Sources told Mid-Hudson News that she faces “several charges” involving her apparent approval of a contract for services. According to the sources, the contract was...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete

KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta names key sheriff’s office appointments

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff-elect Paul Arteta has named two top leadership positions for his incoming administration. Wilfredo Garcia, who has been serving as chief criminal investigator for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, will become undersheriff and Evelyn Mallard will take on the role of assistant undersheriff. Shew current holds the position of superintendent of Ulster County Corrections.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second warming center opens in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

