ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantico, VA

Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Women undergoing FBI training receive a disproportionate number of performance citations, dismissals and negative evaluations while also being subjected to sexist jokes and remarks, a new watchdog report found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdQ7r_0jaAbFRq00
The Department of Justice Inspector General released a report Tuesday detailing gender inequality issues in FBI training. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

The report published Tuesday by the Justice Department Inspector General said it found that a substantial number of women undergoing FBI training in Quantico, Va., reported inappropriate behavior and inconsistent instructor evaluations due to their gender.

Specifically, the watchdog report states that women account for 46% of dismissals despite only accounting for roughly 25% of all trainees. It also found that 43% of women reported that they believe men were treated more favorably, 48% said that instructors criticized them more than their male counterparts for doing the same job and 50% said instructors told sexist stories or jokes.

On top of that, nearly half of all women said they were being evaluated differently because of their gender, the report said, stating women also received a disproportionate 36% of Suitability Notations.

The report -- titled Gender Equity in the FBI's Training Process for New Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts at the FBI Academy -- also highlighted the fact that of the more than 50 instructors teaching trainees during the reviewed period, only two were women.

The factors that led to the few number of women instructors were that few women applied to open positions and that the requirements limited the number who would qualify as women did not often have the mandatory certifications.

The inspector general's office said that while it believes women instructors could more effectively communicate with female trainees "we found that the [training division] does not currently have specific recruitment plans to increase the number of women serving in these positions."

"Creating and maintaining a training environment free from bias is critical to ensuring equal opportunities for all new FBI agents and intelligence analysts," Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a video statement.

Video: Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz discusses findings of our report on Gender Equity in the FBI's Training Process for New Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts at the FBI Academy pic.twitter.com/Sj99gztnfx — DOJ Inspector General (@JusticeOIG) December 6, 2022

The report was the product of interviews conducted with trainees of classes from 2015 through 2020, and was spurred by a 2019 lawsuit filed by 16 former FBI trainees who accused the Justice Department of gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and an overall hostile work environment at the FBI academy.

In the report, the watchdog made seven recommendations, including that the FBI maintain, review and analyze data linked to Suitability Notations, Trainee Review Boards and trainee dismissals.

It also calls for the implementation of a recruitment plan to increase the number of women certified to teach tactical and defensive training.

The FBI said it has agreed to all recommendations.

"We look forward to working with the Office of the Inspector General to address the concerns and recommendations provided within the report," FBI Training Division Assistant Director Timothy Dunham said in a letter in response to the report. "The FBI has made Gender Equity a priority and has seen multiple improvement since this review was initiated."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
New York Post

Biden admin refuses to say if non-binary staffer Samuel Brinton still getting paid after theft charge

The Biden administration on Friday refused to say whether top nuclear waste official Samuel Brinton is still receiving a government salary after being charged with theft. Brinton, who is non-binary, was appointed deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition earlier this year. In October, they were charged with stealing a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. In an email to The Post, the Department of Energy confirmed that Brinton, 35, had been placed on leave, but would not comment on whether they were still getting a government paycheck. Court documents filed in late October allege that...
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy