"How was the nightlife with Dennis Rodman?" — questions that Chicago Bulls big man Luc Longley absolutely hated

Even those outside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were annoyed with repetitive questions.

The 90s Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic teams in history. With that tag, players — even those outside Michael Jordan , Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman — were under the media’s magnifying glass. Over the years, Luc Longley got asked the same questions over and over again — some of which he loathed.

Nights with Rodman

One of the questions Longley asked revolved around three names: Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and Shaquille O’Neal. Many wanted to know how intense Jordan was during practices. Also, given Longley’s many duels with a young Shaq, many wanted to know his thoughts. But the one that piqued everyone’s interest was the team spent their night outs. They expected it to be wild, given Rodman’s presence.

“ Certainly, everyone wants to know about the nightlife and that sort of thing. Yeah, how to guard Shaq. No one knows how to do that, ” Longley said, per Aussie Hoopla .

“ I had kids throughout those Chicago years. So the nightlife thing… But I wasn’t out chasing girls like a lot of the guys were, so that had a lot of interesting stories. ”

Longley did not reveal more about his nightly sojourns with Rodman. But he made his point. He didn’t want to get implicated in Rodman’s crazy antics, especially since he was raising a family. Perhaps this was one of the negative aspects of being part of such a world-famous team.

Aussie GOAT

Whatever the case may be, many regard Longley as one of the great basketball players to come out of Australia. Many even claim that he’s the one Aussie who opened the gates to his countrymen. With his relative success, Longley showed that it was not only possible to make it, but you could also win a string of championships.

After Longley, the likes of Andrew Bogut , Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles , and Matthew Dellavedova represented Australia in the NBA. Of course, there’s Ben Simmons , who many believe is the most talented of the lot. He’s endured a host of controversies over the past few years. But slowly and surely, he seems to be getting back on track.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is slowly creeping into the pantheon of the greatest Australian basketball players. Drafted sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-8 Giddey is showcasing his special passing and playmaking ability. His skills and size have earned him comparisons with Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic. It seems the Australians may be leading the charge of the big guard revolution.