ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

"How was the nightlife with Dennis Rodman?" — questions that Chicago Bulls big man Luc Longley absolutely hated

By Virgil Villanueva
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmPcq_0jaAaZxl00

Even those outside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were annoyed with repetitive questions.

Dennis Rodman

© Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 90s Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic teams in history. With that tag, players — even those outside Michael Jordan , Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman — were under the media’s magnifying glass. Over the years, Luc Longley got asked the same questions over and over again — some of which he loathed.

Nights with Rodman

One of the questions Longley asked revolved around three names: Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and Shaquille O’Neal. Many wanted to know how intense Jordan was during practices. Also, given Longley’s many duels with a young Shaq, many wanted to know his thoughts. But the one that piqued everyone’s interest was the team spent their night outs. They expected it to be wild, given Rodman’s presence.

Certainly, everyone wants to know about the nightlife and that sort of thing. Yeah, how to guard Shaq. No one knows how to do that, ” Longley said, per Aussie Hoopla .

I had kids throughout those Chicago years. So the nightlife thing… But I wasn’t out chasing girls like a lot of the guys were, so that had a lot of interesting stories.

Longley did not reveal more about his nightly sojourns with Rodman. But he made his point. He didn’t want to get implicated in Rodman’s crazy antics, especially since he was raising a family. Perhaps this was one of the negative aspects of being part of such a world-famous team.

Aussie GOAT

Whatever the case may be, many regard Longley as one of the great basketball players to come out of Australia. Many even claim that he’s the one Aussie who opened the gates to his countrymen. With his relative success, Longley showed that it was not only possible to make it, but you could also win a string of championships.

After Longley, the likes of Andrew Bogut , Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles , and Matthew Dellavedova represented Australia in the NBA. Of course, there’s Ben Simmons , who many believe is the most talented of the lot. He’s endured a host of controversies over the past few years. But slowly and surely, he seems to be getting back on track.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is slowly creeping into the pantheon of the greatest Australian basketball players. Drafted sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-8 Giddey is showcasing his special passing and playmaking ability. His skills and size have earned him comparisons with Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic. It seems the Australians may be leading the charge of the big guard revolution.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Sporting News

Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
SheKnows

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Looks So Much Like Her Dad in a Sweet Series of Birthday Photos

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her second youngest daughter’s birthday with a series of adorable photos, and we can’t help but notice how much she looks like her late daddy, legendary Lakers player Kobe Bryant. In an Instagram post captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁,” the mom of four shared five sweet snaps of her growing girl, and in each photo, she’s the spitting image of her dad. From her wide smile to the gentle sparkle in her eyes, it’s giving Kobe to the fullest, and we imagine it’s a...
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
664
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy