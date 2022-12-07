Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
abc27.com
Light snow showers overnight, rain mixed with snow Sunday
More chilly air next week and a possible late-week storm... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light. Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next area...
local21news.com
Sunny weekend ends with a soggy Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a drier day, but with clouds sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds remain stubborn tonight with lows in the low 30s. WEEKEND PEAKS OF SUN:. We should see just a touch more sunshine on Friday...
local21news.com
Mostly sunny skies make for pleasant Friday, but get ready the sogginess returns Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies it will be a seasonable and pleasant day with highs in the mid 40s. Mainly clear and cold tonight with lows in the 20s. It will be mostly sunny and seasonable once again tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s.
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
local21news.com
Mostly cloudy skies, but much drier with above average temps
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After some early fog we can expect mostly cloudy skies, it will be a much drier day with highs staying up above average and in the low 50s. Clouds will remain pretty stubborn tonight with a low in the 30s. SOME FRIDAY CLEARING:. Skies...
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | Linglestown Lights Christmas Display dazzles
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The 2022 Linglestown Lights Christmas Display has started. The Christmas show is located on Stillwell Court in Dauphin County. The lights are synchronized to music playing on the 98.1 FM radio station, according to a Facebook post from the Christmas Lights page. The owners of...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
local21news.com
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
abc27.com
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
travelawaits.com
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Comments / 0