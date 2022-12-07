ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Light snow showers overnight, rain mixed with snow Sunday

More chilly air next week and a possible late-week storm... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light. Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next area...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Sunny weekend ends with a soggy Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a drier day, but with clouds sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds remain stubborn tonight with lows in the low 30s. WEEKEND PEAKS OF SUN:. We should see just a touch more sunshine on Friday...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Mostly cloudy skies, but much drier with above average temps

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After some early fog we can expect mostly cloudy skies, it will be a much drier day with highs staying up above average and in the low 50s. Clouds will remain pretty stubborn tonight with a low in the 30s. SOME FRIDAY CLEARING:. Skies...
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Sky View 21 | Linglestown Lights Christmas Display dazzles

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The 2022 Linglestown Lights Christmas Display has started. The Christmas show is located on Stillwell Court in Dauphin County. The lights are synchronized to music playing on the 98.1 FM radio station, according to a Facebook post from the Christmas Lights page. The owners of...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

