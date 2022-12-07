ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility

EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Unemployment continues to decline in area municipalities

ALBANY – Unemployment in Hudson Valley communities fell to 2.3 percent in October compared with 2.8 percent in September, the state Labor Department reported. The City of Newburgh had the highest rate in October, at 3.6 percent. That’s down, though, from 4.5 percent one month earlier. The City...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2023 Dutchess County Budget to Include Lowest Tax Levy in 14 Years

As of last night, Thursday December 8th, 2022, the 2023 Dutchess County Budget has been adopted. The $587.7 million spending plan cuts taxes for residents with a 12% tax rate rate decrease and the lowest tax levy in 14 years. The 2023 Budget plans on still supporting and enhancing services many Dutchess residents rely upon, including the elderly, veterans, those with mental health and substance use disorder issues, and children and families.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Flying Magazine

Flying to Historic Kingston, New York

Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete

KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
YAHOO!

City of Monroe considering second round of tree removal

The city of Monroe is taking the first steps in considering a second round of tree removal following a similar large-scale project that occurred across the city earlier this year and, at times, drew the ire of residents. Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering and public services, gave a...
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening

Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second warming center opens in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released

KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
KINGSTON, NY

