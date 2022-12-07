Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility
EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Unemployment continues to decline in area municipalities
ALBANY – Unemployment in Hudson Valley communities fell to 2.3 percent in October compared with 2.8 percent in September, the state Labor Department reported. The City of Newburgh had the highest rate in October, at 3.6 percent. That’s down, though, from 4.5 percent one month earlier. The City...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Several giant warehouses on the way for Chester--Dec. 7 hearing postponed for additional 166,000 sf warehouse
Sugar Loaf Industrial Park, one of Chester’s three industrial parks, is undergoing several major additions in the form of new and upcoming warehouse projects, in different phases of development. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming:. First is the Westervelt Warehouse, originally submitted by Ryan Westervelt in early...
2023 Dutchess County Budget to Include Lowest Tax Levy in 14 Years
As of last night, Thursday December 8th, 2022, the 2023 Dutchess County Budget has been adopted. The $587.7 million spending plan cuts taxes for residents with a 12% tax rate rate decrease and the lowest tax levy in 14 years. The 2023 Budget plans on still supporting and enhancing services many Dutchess residents rely upon, including the elderly, veterans, those with mental health and substance use disorder issues, and children and families.
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
Flying Magazine
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
Orange County cuts property taxes by almost $10M as sales-tax income soars
GOSHEN - Orange County property owners will see their county taxes drop in January after booming sales-tax income enabled officials to chop nearly $10 million in property taxes needed to support the county budget. The 2023 spending plan finalized this month anticipates Orange will rake in a whopping $75 million...
YAHOO!
City of Monroe considering second round of tree removal
The city of Monroe is taking the first steps in considering a second round of tree removal following a similar large-scale project that occurred across the city earlier this year and, at times, drew the ire of residents. Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering and public services, gave a...
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening
Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second warming center opens in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released
KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
