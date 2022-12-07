ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive

Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Fox 19

Former UC QB Desmond Ridder named Falcons starter, per report

ATLANTA (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first regular-season career start next week for the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The rookie quarterback will get the start against the New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport. Ridder will be the Falcons’ starter...
ATLANTA, GA

