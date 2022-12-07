Read full article on original website
3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police
York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3
3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York
Burglar caught on video stealing from ball machine at York County golf course
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carroll Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a robber who, after unsuccessfully stealing from a laundromat, went to a golf course and was caught on video stealing. Officials say the first theft attempt happened on Dec. 9 at...
Two shot in Lancaster city, one fatal
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
One dead, with blood trail leading to injured boy in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster City officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that took the life of one man and injured a juvenile boy. According to police, they had received reports of gunshots fired near Ruby St. and Prangley Ave. at around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
One dead, one injured after shooting in Lancaster city
Woman fails to return to Franklin County Jail from work release employer, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Franklin County say they are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail following her authorized work release. The Franklin County Adult Probation Department has an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala. According to authorities Castro-Zavala...
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
York police release statement about fatal shooting
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Deadly Overnight Shooting in York
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Man killed in York City shooting, 21st homicide incident in the city in 2022: Police
One injured in crash involving electric bicycle, road closed for investigation: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say one person has been hurt in a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle. According to authorities, it happened along South College Street at Church Avenue. The bicycle rider suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
Man shot and killed in York
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
