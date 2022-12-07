ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

local21news.com

WGAL

Two shot in Lancaster city, one fatal

There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday night. There were two people shot. One victim was a deceased adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, his injuries are...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA

