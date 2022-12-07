Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I-80 from Wendover to Grantsville and I-15 near Cedar City.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO