Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I-80 from Wendover to Grantsville and I-15 near Cedar City.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Sawtooth, Stanley Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches below 7000 ft MSL and upwards of 7 to 15 inches above 7000 ft MSL including ridge tops and mountain passes. * WHERE...Sawtooth mountains, Sun Valley Region, and Copper Basin. Including Picabo, Hailey, Ketchum, and Stanley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions may create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
