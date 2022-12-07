Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility especially mountain passes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lake County Below 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Comments / 0