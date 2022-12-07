Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO