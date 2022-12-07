Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts along west facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially over mountain passes. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lake County Below 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
