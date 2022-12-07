Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts along west facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially over mountain passes. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO