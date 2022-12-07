Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home after an undefeated road trip. They face the Sacramento Kings before heading back out on the road again.

After a dramatic loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee has won two in a row. The Bucks have a hefty amount of road games on the schedule ahead of them, as they will want to take whatever opportunity they have to play in front of their fans and get wins under their belt.

But they have a tough task on their hands, as the Kings have surprised everyone this season and shown they could finally make the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Game Preview

The last time the Bucks played at home, they lost to the Lakers in a tight game. Since then, they have visited the Hornets and the Magic, where they were able to add two more wins to their column and improve to 17-6 on the season. They were pushed to the limit against the Magic and nearly lost the game, but they held on and secured the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his scoring streak against the Magic as well—in the last seven games he has played, he has scored 30 points or more in each and every one of them.

The Bucks also have Khris Middleton back in the lineup, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to get more minutes under his belt. Coming off a serious injury, Khris will need all the time he needs to get back to 100%.

The Bucks may be at home, but the Kings will undoubtedly be a tough nut to crack.

Mike Brown is off to a hot start in Sacramento, as the team sits 4th in the West with a 13-9 record. With the duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, and role players like Malik Monk, Kevin Heurter, and Harrison Barnes, the Kings have become a legit playoff contender in the tough Western Conference. That's why the Bucks will have to be at their best if they want to continue their winning streak.

Injury Report

Joe Ingles remains out as he continues to recover from his injury. MarJon Beauchamp is listed as probable, and Serge Ibaka is listed as questionable for the game against the Kings.

Terrence Davis remains questionable for Sacramento tonight.