ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigates homicide near outside gas station near Truman, Paseo

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1su6BY_0jaAYUyW00

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning near Truman Road and The Paseo.

Police were called to that location around 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found an adult male dead outside a gas station. He had been shot.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses to the shooting at the gas station spoke with detectives, but there have been no arrests and no suspect description has been released.

The victim was identified Wednesday afternoon as Joshua Williams, 27.

A tow truck was seen removing a car from the scene of the homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3CvN_0jaAYUyW00 Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News

Chalk outlines were also seen at the scene, presumably marking evidence outside the gas station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OBtn_0jaAYUyW00 Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
JC Post

20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation

JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigate aggravated burglary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery following an 8:35 p.m. call on Monday, Dec. 12. The robbery happened at 2950 SE California, in Topeka. The address belongs to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Police report the investigation in ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Woman Hurt In One-Vehicle Accident

A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries Tuesday evening after her vehicle went off road and struck a ditch. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Richmond resident Mauricia K. Camp was driving a 2007 Hyundai Azera on Missouri Route 10east of Carroll County Road 101 at 6:02 P.M. when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
RICHMOND, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy