KCPD investigates homicide near outside gas station near Truman, Paseo

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning near Truman Road and The Paseo.

Police were called to that location around 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found an adult male dead outside a gas station. He had been shot.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses to the shooting at the gas station spoke with detectives, but there have been no arrests and no suspect description has been released.

The victim was identified Wednesday afternoon as Joshua Williams, 27.

A tow truck was seen removing a car from the scene of the homicide.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News

Chalk outlines were also seen at the scene, presumably marking evidence outside the gas station.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News

