FORECAST: Expect clouds to stay locked in with occasional showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBYss_0jaAXDBC00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Our meteorologists are tracking the ongoing dismal weather over the area.
  • Low clouds, fog and occasional showers will remain in the forecast through Friday.
  • A dense fog advisory is in effect for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties in our viewing area.
  • The good news is that despite the clouds, temperatures should stay mild and warm up into the mid-60s on Thursday.
  • Friday’s high will be around 55 degrees in Charlotte.
  • Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Saturday night.
  • The sun returns Monday and high temperatures in the 50s.

CHARLOTTE, NC
