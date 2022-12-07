FORECAST: Expect clouds to stay locked in with occasional showers
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Our meteorologists are tracking the ongoing dismal weather over the area.
- Low clouds, fog and occasional showers will remain in the forecast through Friday.
- A dense fog advisory is in effect for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties in our viewing area.
- The good news is that despite the clouds, temperatures should stay mild and warm up into the mid-60s on Thursday.
- Friday’s high will be around 55 degrees in Charlotte.
- Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Saturday night.
- The sun returns Monday and high temperatures in the 50s.
Comments / 0