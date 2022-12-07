Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update arriving soon for free
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update soon, all free of charge. Here are the details about what’s coming. This comes after it was originally delayed back in April. Afterward, we were told that the update is planned for release in Q4 of 2022. Now, we finally know the exact date. In […] The post Witcher 3 Next Gen Update arriving soon for free appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tryhardguides.com
ESO The New Life Festival Event: Quests, Rewards, and a limited-time +100% XP buff
The festive season is coming to Tamriel in ESO’s The New Life Festival Event from Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 AM EST until Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 AM EST. Players participating in this event can gain access to fun daily quests, a significant buff, rewards like Writs and Runeboxes, and redeemable Event Tokens!
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
msn.com
The best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go
Ursaluna can be a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It all comes down to the attacks it uses and making sure you optimize them in combat. A few specific choices stand out, and you want to make sure you pick them if you want to use this Pokémon wisely. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokémon Go.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
techaiapp.com
PlayStation to Host a Free Online Multiplayer Weekend From December 10 to 11
PlayStation is holding a free online multiplayer weekend. In a tweet, the Sony-owned company announced that players will be able to access the multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games, without having to pay for a PS Plus subscription. The access runs for two whole days, from December 10 to December 11, and allows you to test drive the multiplayer features with a friend or go head-to-head with others online. All you require is a stable internet connection and a PSN (PlayStation Network) account to sign into the services.
game-news24.com
Elden Ring introduces a new DLC adding PvP Colosseums
Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests
Collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 by playing any activity and use them to open Seraph Chests
