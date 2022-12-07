Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.

2 DAYS AGO