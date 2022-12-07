ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company’s tax fraud case.
WTHR

Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud

Prosecutors urged the jury to focus only on the tax fraud allegations against the company and not politics. Trump himself was not charged.
Salon

Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll

Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
MANHATTAN, NY
Cheddar News

Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
CNBC

Trump Organization convicted in New York criminal tax fraud case

Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
