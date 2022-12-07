Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn’t a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks.
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization entities guilty on all counts in connection to a 15-year tax fraud scheme. CNN correspondent Kara Scannell reports.
Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
DA in Trump Org closings accuses Donald Trump of 'sanctioning tax fraud' — and implies 1 witness was paid off
A Trump Org. prosecutor said his own star-witness was encouraged to "shade the truth" by his big Trump salary and potential for a $500,000 bonus.
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company’s tax fraud case.
WTHR
Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud
Prosecutors urged the jury to focus only on the tax fraud allegations against the company and not politics. Trump himself was not charged.
Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
The Trump Org tax-fraud conviction could embolden the DA to file new NY charges against Trump
State penal and tax laws limit the penalties Trump's company face at sentencing. But the Manhattan DA's victory may embolden it to pursue new cases.
CNBC
Trump Organization convicted in New York criminal tax fraud case
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
Prosecution against Trump Organization rests early, signaling trial could end soon
The prosecution in the Trump Organization trial rested its case early, signaling a likely much speedier conclusion than expected.
Trump Organization companies found guilty on all charges in tax fraud trial in New York
A jury in New York has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on all charges of tax fraud and other crimes. The verdict on 17 criminal counts was announced in court Tuesday afternoon. The jury began Monday around noon, after testimony and closing arguments wrapped up in the six-week trial.
N2K Headlines: Trump Organization Convicted Of Tax Fraud, Boeing’s Last 747 Rolls Out Of Factory
Get your #Need2Know headlines for Wednesday, December 7th. The Trump Organization has been found guilty of tax fraud by a Manhattan jury. Plus, the suspect in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting has been formally charged. Watch!
