“That’s not true”: Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumoured Saudi Arabia move

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo says rumours he’s set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are “not true”.

The Portugal captain is currently on duty at World Cup 2022 , but there has been rampant speculation around his future at club level.

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United last month in the wake of an interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the club hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

Recent reports claimed that Saudi side Al-Nassr had tabled the biggest offer yet to the 37-year-old, worth around €200 million per year, but he rejected the claims.

Sky Sports News writes that Ronaldo responded to the report while passing through the mixed zone after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland.

“No, that’s not true - not true,” he said.

Ronaldo was dropped for the game against the Swiss after manager Fernando Santos said he “didn’t like” the striker’s reaction to being substituted in the previous game against South Korea.

Portugal put in a scintillating performance in his absence, smashing their opponents 6-1, with Ronaldo stand-in Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

