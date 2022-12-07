ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega facing backlash filming Wednesday dance scene with Covid

By Sinead Butler
 4 days ago

Jenna Ortega impressed viewers with her dance moves in the Netflix series Wednesday but has since received backlash after she revealed the iconic scene was actually filmed when she had Covid.

Episode four "Woe What A Night," sees Wednesday attend Nevermore Academy's annual Rave’N dance where she cut some serious shapes on the dance floor to the track 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps.

Since then, the dance has become a viral hit with people having a go at channelling Wednesday with their own version of the number.

Though, while the moves appeared seamless on-screen, Ortega revealed in a recent interview with NME that she was actually waiting for the results of a Covid test when shooting the scene.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film," Ortega said.

The 20-year-old noted how she had a sore throat and was in pain on the day and was given medicine in between takes until the positive result returned.

“I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches.

“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus.

"They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

The production company from Wednesday , MGM confirmed to NME via email that "strict Covid protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set."

However, Ortega has faced criticism for shooting the scene while she was ill with Covid and people have also slammed those in charge for not sending the actor home.
















Wednesday is now available to watch on Netflix.

