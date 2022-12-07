Effective: 2022-12-11 03:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Fayette, Gonzales and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 242 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Flatonia, Waelder, Cistern, Muldoon, Palmeto State Park, Elm Grove, Colony, Newtonville, Floy, Thompsonville, Kirtley, O`Quinn, Freyburg, West Point, Plum, Swiss Alp and Winchester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO