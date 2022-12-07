Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Fayette, Gonzales and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 242 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Flatonia, Waelder, Cistern, Muldoon, Palmeto State Park, Elm Grove, Colony, Newtonville, Floy, Thompsonville, Kirtley, O`Quinn, Freyburg, West Point, Plum, Swiss Alp and Winchester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Fayette County through 300 AM CST At 235 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near La Grange to 8 miles west of Fayetteville to near Schulenburg. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Grange, Schulenburg, Fayetteville, Round Top, Carmine, Swiss Alp, Dubina, Rutersville, Warrenton, High Hill, Waldeck, Rabbs Prairie, Ellinger, Walhalla, Willow Springs, Ammannsville, Winedale, Rek Hill, Mullins Prairie and Nechanitz. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Colorado and central Austin Counties through 330 AM CST At 243 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, or 10 miles southeast of La Grange, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellville, Columbus, Weimar, Industry, Frelsburg, New Ulm and Cat Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
