Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
wccsradio.com
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
abc27.com
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year with people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it?
Westmont Hilltop student struck by vehicle while waiting for school bus
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Dense fog caused a car accident Thursday morning that sent a Westmont Hilltop student to the hospital. Upper Yoder Fire and Police responded to the accident, which happened on Harshberger Road near Elim Street, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning. Firefighters said a vehicle hit another vehicle which then struck […]
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
wccsradio.com
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in Pennsylvania and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
wdadradio.com
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
wccsradio.com
PA TO RECEIVE FIRST FEDERAL PAYMENT FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION
Pennsylvania is receiving its first funds from the federal government’s internet for all initiative to expand broadband and high-speed internet. The $6.6 million at the state will receive is the first of more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania broadband authority. Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to the US department of Commerce says the funding will help close the digital divide in the state.
wccsradio.com
AG’S OFFICE WARNS OF HOLIDAY SCAMS
The state Attorney General’s office is warning Pennsylvanians about the potential to get caught up in a scam during the holidays. The office has released a list of seven popular holiday scams and is offering to provide email scam alerts for concerned residents. The scams listed are the bait...
Comments / 0