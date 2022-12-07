ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year with people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS

The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PA TO RECEIVE FIRST FEDERAL PAYMENT FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION

Pennsylvania is receiving its first funds from the federal government’s internet for all initiative to expand broadband and high-speed internet. The $6.6 million at the state will receive is the first of more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania broadband authority. Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to the US department of Commerce says the funding will help close the digital divide in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

AG’S OFFICE WARNS OF HOLIDAY SCAMS

The state Attorney General’s office is warning Pennsylvanians about the potential to get caught up in a scam during the holidays. The office has released a list of seven popular holiday scams and is offering to provide email scam alerts for concerned residents. The scams listed are the bait...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy