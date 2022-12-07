Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Commissioner vote recount results expected Tuesday
Official results in the race for Mahoning County Commissioner are now not expected until Tuesday, December 13. It's been one month since Election Day when the unofficial tally showed incumbent Democrat Carol Rimedio-Righetti beating Republican Challenger Gene DiFabio by 137 votes. Since the margin of victory was withing one-half-of-one percent,...
WFMJ.com
Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee
People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
2 apply for prosecutor opening after Gains’ retirement
Two have applied to the Mahoning County Democratic Party to fill the remainder of the term of the retiring Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains
Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing
Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year.
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
WFMJ.com
Ohio Lieutenant Governor to visit YSU December 12
Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted will be visiting Youngstown State University on Monday. Husted will be making a stop to tour the university's Excellence Training Center (ETC) with university President, Jim Tressel to commend him for his contributions to the university. The ETC is a workforce, education, research and commercial...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 10th
Vindicator file photo / December 11, 1971 | Members of Local 627, Service Employees Union International, were picketing North Side and South Side hospitals in Youngstown in a strike 51 years ago over holiday and overtime pay. The union claimed that management was not honoring the provisions of a new contract.
WFMJ.com
Salem City Schools receives over $57 million for construction project
The Salem City School District is among five school districts in Ohio to receive over $210 million in state funding along with $142 million in local funding for construction projects. Salem City Schools received $57,397,466 total. The funding will go towards building a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary,...
WFMJ.com
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official
21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
The demolition of Warren's former St. Joseph Hospital is underway.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
City celebrates demolition of former hospital
The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
Warren man charged with rape
The victim said the suspect physically and sexually assaulted her.
WFMJ.com
OVI checkpoints being held in Youngstown Friday night
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will hold two sobriety checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night. The first will be held from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 3600 Market Street near Taco Bell. A second checkpoint will be at 2214 Mahoning Avenue from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. near Calvary...
Flames consume house in Poland; several departments respond
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
