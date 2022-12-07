ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mahoning Commissioner vote recount results expected Tuesday

Official results in the race for Mahoning County Commissioner are now not expected until Tuesday, December 13. It's been one month since Election Day when the unofficial tally showed incumbent Democrat Carol Rimedio-Righetti beating Republican Challenger Gene DiFabio by 137 votes. Since the margin of victory was withing one-half-of-one percent,...
Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee

People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Ohio Lieutenant Governor to visit YSU December 12

Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted will be visiting Youngstown State University on Monday. Husted will be making a stop to tour the university's Excellence Training Center (ETC) with university President, Jim Tressel to commend him for his contributions to the university. The ETC is a workforce, education, research and commercial...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Years Ago | December 10th

Vindicator file photo / December 11, 1971 | Members of Local 627, Service Employees Union International, were picketing North Side and South Side hospitals in Youngstown in a strike 51 years ago over holiday and overtime pay. The union claimed that management was not honoring the provisions of a new contract.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Salem City Schools receives over $57 million for construction project

The Salem City School District is among five school districts in Ohio to receive over $210 million in state funding along with $142 million in local funding for construction projects. Salem City Schools received $57,397,466 total. The funding will go towards building a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary,...
SALEM, OH
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison

A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
OVI checkpoints being held in Youngstown Friday night

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will hold two sobriety checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night. The first will be held from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 3600 Market Street near Taco Bell. A second checkpoint will be at 2214 Mahoning Avenue from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. near Calvary...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

