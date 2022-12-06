Karla Silvestre became the new Montgomery County Board of Education president during its Tuesday meeting. Shebra Evans, who represents District 4, is the new vice president. At Large Member Silvestre vowed to strive for a school system that works for the benefit of all students. All students should receive “a high quality education. We want them to be well prepared and well informed as they continue college, technical school or the workplace,” she said.

3 DAYS AGO