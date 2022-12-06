ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Community Meeting Looks to Gather Solutions to End Homelessness

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services will host a community meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to identify strategies to end homelessness for county residents. The event is part of the county’s interagency homelessness commission and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mt....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Students, Staff Prepare for MLK Week of Service

Before the holiday break, students and staff in the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) system are gearing up for their annual week of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The district’s week of service will take place from Jan. 14-22, 2023, and will feature a variety of service-based learning...
mymcmedia.org

Karla Silvestre Chosen as Board of Education President

Karla Silvestre became the new Montgomery County Board of Education president during its Tuesday meeting. Shebra Evans, who represents District 4, is the new vice president. At Large Member Silvestre vowed to strive for a school system that works for the benefit of all students. All students should receive “a high quality education. We want them to be well prepared and well informed as they continue college, technical school or the workplace,” she said.
mymcmedia.org

‘Tripledemic’ Causing Higher Volume of Patients in Emergency Rooms

Emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients with flu and RSV, according to Holy Cross Health Acute Care President Dr. Louis Damiano. “And let’s not forget COVID. So we termed this the tripledemic, because of the three different upper respiratory tract environments,” Damiano said during a media briefing Wednesday.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

It is safe to say that Iverson Howard is not your average 16-year-old. As a freshman, he led the Quince Orchard High football team in rushing, helping the Cougars win the 2021 Maryland 4A championship. Now a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore, Howard followed up with a strong encore. He rushed for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

High School Athletes of the Week Honored

Since September, Montgomery Community Media has partnered with the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) to present the Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week. On Sunday, the 12 winners so far were honored at the MCSHF induction ceremony. MyMCM spoke with some of the athletes. The complete...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays

County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
OLNEY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Thieves Steal Christmas Trees from Takoma Park Fire Department

Six Christmas trees were stolen from Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department’s lot. The sale of these trees is an annual fundraiser to raise money for the fire department volunteer services. According to Takoma Park Police, the theft occurred between Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 between 8 p.m. and 4:30...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

