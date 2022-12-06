Read full article on original website
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
Community Meeting Looks to Gather Solutions to End Homelessness
The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services will host a community meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to identify strategies to end homelessness for county residents. The event is part of the county’s interagency homelessness commission and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mt....
MCPS Students, Staff Prepare for MLK Week of Service
Before the holiday break, students and staff in the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) system are gearing up for their annual week of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The district’s week of service will take place from Jan. 14-22, 2023, and will feature a variety of service-based learning...
Karla Silvestre Chosen as Board of Education President
Karla Silvestre became the new Montgomery County Board of Education president during its Tuesday meeting. Shebra Evans, who represents District 4, is the new vice president. At Large Member Silvestre vowed to strive for a school system that works for the benefit of all students. All students should receive “a high quality education. We want them to be well prepared and well informed as they continue college, technical school or the workplace,” she said.
Silver Spring Man Charged with Killing Convenience Store Employee
Terry Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Shell gas station at 11150 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring in which an employee was shot multiple times in the chest. When police went to Moore’s apartment in...
Police Investigating Shooting at Silver Spring Gas Station as a Homicide
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave in Silver Spring that occurred Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. This is now a homicide investigation according to police.. According to MCPD, an adult male suspect approached the cashier, and...
‘Tripledemic’ Causing Higher Volume of Patients in Emergency Rooms
Emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients with flu and RSV, according to Holy Cross Health Acute Care President Dr. Louis Damiano. “And let’s not forget COVID. So we termed this the tripledemic, because of the three different upper respiratory tract environments,” Damiano said during a media briefing Wednesday.
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
It is safe to say that Iverson Howard is not your average 16-year-old. As a freshman, he led the Quince Orchard High football team in rushing, helping the Cougars win the 2021 Maryland 4A championship. Now a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore, Howard followed up with a strong encore. He rushed for...
High School Athletes of the Week Honored
Since September, Montgomery Community Media has partnered with the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) to present the Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week. On Sunday, the 12 winners so far were honored at the MCSHF induction ceremony. MyMCM spoke with some of the athletes. The complete...
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
MoCo’s Most Famous Podcast: Quince Orchard Football Head Coach John Kelley
The Quince Orchard High School football team completed their second straight undefeated season last Thursday beating CH Flowers 32-7 in the Maryland 4A state championship game. It was the Cougars’ 28th consecutive win, second straight state title and third in the last five years. Quince Orchard head coach John...
Thieves Steal Christmas Trees from Takoma Park Fire Department
Six Christmas trees were stolen from Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department’s lot. The sale of these trees is an annual fundraiser to raise money for the fire department volunteer services. According to Takoma Park Police, the theft occurred between Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 between 8 p.m. and 4:30...
