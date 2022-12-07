Needy Fund helps a Hyannis woman with rent payments, transportation

A Hyannis woman had a medical emergency that required that she learn to walk again.

She also needed help paying her rent to avoid losing her affordable housing unit.

Although the woman has some home assistance, she cannot afford the cost of her care and medical equipment.

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helped her with her rent, and provided her with DART passes for transportation to her medical appointments. The DART passes are part of a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority service called Dial-A-Ride Transportation, which is a door-to-door, ride-by-appointment transportation service available to all Cape Cod residents and visitors for any purpose.

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936. In 2022 the Needy Fund received more than 7,500 requests for assistance as of November and provided direct financial assistance to more than 4,000 clients.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the nonprofit pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).

