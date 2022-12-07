ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

'Bits of trash' create metal treasures at Cotuit’s Cahoon Museum

By Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hv9xl_0jaAPbSC00

Sometimes in a dull landscape or doubtful season, art shows up to make your day. Such is the case with a fine and fanciful exhibit at the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit.

“Robin Tost: Scrap Metal Quilts,” on view through Dec. 23 in the Cahoon’s upstairs galleries, offers artwork that’s both playful and eye-catching, showing off Tost’s sculptural and artistic talent, skill and imagination.

The Cahoon display of the artist’s creations features 13 distinctive scrap-metal patchwork quilts and several smaller assemblages, as well as three life-size, free-standing metal and wire creatures stationed outdoors and inside the museum.

Another recent piece, created in 2022, is a striking, three-dimensional wall sculpture titled “Kudu Totem,” depicting an African antelope with oversized, twisted horns.

Quilting with scrap metal

Tost’s quilts are crafted from scrap-metal “patchwork” pieces, which she hand-cuts with heavy-duty shears. They’re stitched together using wire as thread, through holes punched with a drill press. Her renovated barn/studio in the Berkshires shows off an eclectic blend of tools, discarded metal pieces and fanciful objects just waiting to be crafted into some larger whole.

On the moveWindy with a chance of a solar: Top energy projects coming to the Cape and Islands in 2023

The artist/sculptor grabs color from such pieces as beer advertising signs or shiny olive oil cans and finds texture and beauty in old gutters, bread boxes, colanders, auto parts, food tins and rusted metal sheets. Her artist website bio explains that she’s always “been drawn to bits of trash” and the “variety of colors on discarded things.”

Her designs can grow as “free-form” constructions or may be based on a traditional quilt pattern such as the familiar Tumbling Blocks or Star designs. Often “I don’t know where ideas come from,” she says, as she takes inspiration from a brick walkway or from the pattern of a tile floor. Colors contrast and blend with hinges, keys, bolts, metal washers and radiator covers as she creates each piece, fun to look for and identify on her finished work.

For Tost, the idea for creating scrap-metal quilts grew from a trip through Massachusetts and Vermont, biking in a region devastated by factory closings. People’s yards, she said, often carried signs reading “Quilts for Sale,” as a means to raise crucial income. She began to imagine “combining the ‘masculine’ of industrial waste material ... with the ‘feminine’ art of quilting” and created her first scrap-metal quilt assemblage in 2008.

Despite the fact that Tost’s freestanding sculpture animals are made of metal patches, they are full of personality, perhaps a legacy of her decades of work with American puppeteers Bil and Cora Baird, famous for their “Goatherd” puppet sequence in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.” Earlier in her career, she also crafted life-sized Papier-mâché human figures for galleries and shows.

Creating creatures in metal

Three of her large-scale scrap-metal creatures are on view at the Cahoon. “Phoenix” takes flight from the outdoor grounds of the museum; “Cecilia the Sea Serpent” surfaces near the museum’s front door; “Spirit Bear” greets visitors from the upstairs gallery.

The frame for her bear was created by a neighbor, artist/blacksmith Rich Wansor, and then the creature’s metal and wire skin was painstakingly attached by Tost to the skeleton, square by square. Inspiration for “Spirit Bear” was taken from the Kermode bear, a cream-colored subspecies of black bear that inhabits areas in British Columbia and figures large in the mythologies of indigenous populations near where Tost grew up at White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Metal stars sewn to the bear’s “skin” pay homage to the starry constellation Ursa Major.

From the neighborsOpinion/Saralee Perel: A midnight race to the emergency veterinary hospital

Tost’s whimsical sea serpent, Cecilia, is 25 feet long and 9 feet tall and takes up much of the front lawn at the Cahoon. Her name comes from a children’s TV show Tost watched as a child called “Beany and Cecil” ― her serpent has a rather bemused expression, as if surprised to find herself surfing grass waves.

Visitors to the Cahoon can find colorful jigsaw puzzles, notecards, magnets and other items in the museum’s gift shop to remind them of this colorful and vibrant show.

IF YOU GO

The exhibit: “Robin Tost: Scrap Metal Quilts”

Where: Cahoon Museum of American Art, 4676 Falmouth Road (Route 28), Cotuit

Showing: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 23

More information: 508-428-7581 or at www.cahoonmuseum.org/

ALSO ON EXHIBIT

“Andrea Moore: An American Artist and Her English Garden”

The Falmouth artist creates a variety of colorful artwork inspired by renovations in the beautiful garden of her English manor house, including paintings, sculpture, fiber art and photography. Through Dec. 23.

“Pauline Lim: Travels in My Armchair”

Paintings, collages and mosaics are fashioned by the artist as she flies around the world from her armchair on fantastical voyages with her imaginary companions. Through Dec. 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Christmas in Edgartown Beckons One and All

A walk down Main street in Edgartown this week revealed a holiday transformation in full swing. Evergreen garlands spiral up the light poles, twinkling Christmas lights bedeck the storefronts and a dancing, mechanical Santa serenades all those who enter Espresso Love cafe. Next to town hall, the traditional lobster pot Christmas tree reveals a yellow and blue hue. And shopkeepers have embraced the spirit, decorating festive window displays.
EDGARTOWN, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Piping hot’: Here are the best places to get dumplings in Greater Boston

Readers shared 42 of their favorite local spots. Whether you enjoy them pan-seared or steamed, it’s hard to deny the comfort of warm dumplings. Wrapped up in a doughy case and filled with pork, shrimp, or any variety of ingredients, these pockets full of flavor are the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day. If you stop by an eatery in Chinatown for dim sum or chance upon a food truck outside, you’ll find there are so many places to get delicious, savory dumplings in the Greater Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
NEWTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy