Loudonville Village Council proposes changes to allow pollinator gardens

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Council is considering allowing pollinator gardens in the village.

The issue was brought up last spring when a new resident sought permission to plant such a garden on his South Mount Vernon Avenue property.

Members have sought feedback from local property owners and researched what other municipalities have done on the issue.

Council is proposing is an amendment to its noxious weeds ordinance, which requires residents to keep weeds and grass mowed to a height of 6 inches or less.

The amendment would waive the mowing requirement for sections of property where at least one pollinator-friendly species of plant is grown between April 1 and Nov. 1.

Such gardens are limited to property of at least two acres, and the garden must be at least one-third of an acre. Pollinator gardens must not block the view of any vehicle using adjacent roads, must be clearly identified with a wood or metal sign, may not be located within 10 feet of any building, sidewalks and property lines, and may not be closer than 25 feet from public right of way or property lines.

The garden must be trimmed with mulch or stone, be surrounded by a decorative fence in compliance, may not contain invasive plants, and must be available for village inspection at reasonable times.

Property owners who want a pollinator garden must obtain a permit.

Council heard the ordinance for the first time, waiving the opportunity to pass it on an emergency basis in order to give residents time to consider the issue and comment. The issue will be read again at the Dec. 19 meeting, and tentatively be voted on at the first council meeting in January.

Loudonville survey

In other business, Councilman Tom Young asked if the survey for downtown revitalization could be placed on the village’s website.

“A lot of people have asked me how to take the survey,” he said.

His comment prompted Councilman Matt Young to say, “I think our website is in need of an upgrade. I find it cumbersome to use.”

He said that the survey is accessible from the village Facebook page.

Councilman Brandon Biddinger reported Police Chief Kevin Taylor has asked that the police department secretary’s wages be increased by $1.25 an hour. Council unanimously approved that motion. Member Cathy Lance was absent.

Council opted not to oppose a liquor permit application by the Hemlock Inn on state Route 3.

Next council meeting is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the village council chambers, 156 N. Water St., upstairs.