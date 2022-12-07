ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Loudonville Village Council proposes changes to allow pollinator gardens

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVWNK_0jaAPXsA00

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Council is considering allowing pollinator gardens in the village.

The issue was brought up last spring when a new resident sought permission to plant such a garden on his South Mount Vernon Avenue property.

Members have sought feedback from local property owners and researched what other municipalities have done on the issue.

Proposed change would allow pollinator gardens in Loudonville

Council is proposing is an amendment to its noxious weeds ordinance, which requires residents to keep weeds and grass mowed to a height of 6 inches or less.

The amendment would waive the mowing requirement for sections of property where at least one pollinator-friendly species of plant is grown between April 1 and Nov. 1.

Such gardens are limited to property of at least two acres, and the garden must be at least one-third of an acre. Pollinator gardens must not block the view of any vehicle using adjacent roads, must be clearly identified with a wood or metal sign, may not be located within 10 feet of any building, sidewalks and property lines, and may not be closer than 25 feet from public right of way or property lines.

The garden must be trimmed with mulch or stone, be surrounded by a decorative fence in compliance, may not contain invasive plants, and must be available for village inspection at reasonable times.

Property owners who want a pollinator garden must obtain a permit.

Council heard the ordinance for the first time, waiving the opportunity to pass it on an emergency basis in order to give residents time to consider the issue and comment. The issue will be read again at the Dec. 19 meeting, and tentatively be voted on at the first council meeting in January.

Loudonville survey

In other business, Councilman Tom Young asked if the survey for downtown revitalization could be placed on the village’s website.

“A lot of people have asked me how to take the survey,” he said.

His comment prompted Councilman Matt Young to say, “I think our website is in need of an upgrade. I find it cumbersome to use.”

He said that the survey is accessible from the village Facebook page.

Councilman Brandon Biddinger reported Police Chief Kevin Taylor has asked that the police department secretary’s wages be increased by $1.25 an hour. Council unanimously approved that motion. Member Cathy Lance was absent.

Council opted not to oppose a liquor permit application by the Hemlock Inn on state Route 3.

Next council meeting is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the village council chambers, 156 N. Water St., upstairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

2023 will be a difficult year for the city

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
BUCYRUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Addison Farms development moving along

Three months after receiving final approval on Addison Farms, Addison Delaware LLC is moving forward quickly with the massive development. On Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission approved four requests by Addison Delaware LLC pertaining both to the overall development and to specific portions of the project. The requests included an infrastructure and overall preliminary and final subdivision plat for the approximately 273-acre overall development, as well as a preliminary subdivision plat for Subareas A and H, to be known as Addison Farms North.
DELAWARE, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.

DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy