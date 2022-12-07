Read full article on original website
Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
WalletHub: New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections, according to a study done by WalletHub. With over 10% of Americans over age 60 suffering from elder abuse, and seniors especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub Wednesday released its report on 2022’s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.
Gov. Murphy, Commissioner Persichilli urge parents to heed updated CDC recommendations on omicron-targeting COVID vaccinations for young children
NEW JERSEY – Following the recent recommendation made by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children ages six months through five years are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. This updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protections from Omicron, including its BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, officials said.
First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. reach agreement on strategic combination
NEW JERSEY — First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. announced Wednesday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Bank will acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the...
Pushback pulled plug on electric boiler mandate, wants residents protected from same costly agenda, Assemblyman John DiMaio says
NEW JERSEY – Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio is pleased Republicans, business leaders, trade groups and advocates were able to kill the electric heating conversion requirement for the building sector, but wants everyone to keep their fighting gloves on and protect residents from the same costly mandates in Gov. Phil Murphy’s green energy agenda.
Local credit union foundation awards $360,000 in grants to nonprofits
NEW JERSEY – The Affinity Foundation and its Board of Trustees have announce the launch of the Foundation’s new multi-year grant program. This program will provide significant funding opportunities to community partners who serve disadvantaged populations in support of programs that align with the Foundation’s three pillars of focus: education, financial wellbeing and healthcare.
Gov. Murphy announces more than $24M to expand access to public transportation and spur transit-oriented development
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced critical funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Governor Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office engages with students, staff of Long Valley Middle School
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre on Dec. 8 visited Long Valley Middle School in Washington Township and led a presentation on bias issues, cyber harassment and making smart choices about social media. The Morris...
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery; 3 family members charged with hindering
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Monmouth County man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township, and three of his family members have been charged for allegedly hindering his apprehension, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08...
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
