ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast

The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
DELAWARE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

WalletHub: New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections, according to a study done by WalletHub. With over 10% of Americans over age 60 suffering from elder abuse, and seniors especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub Wednesday released its report on 2022’s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, Commissioner Persichilli urge parents to heed updated CDC recommendations on omicron-targeting COVID vaccinations for young children

NEW JERSEY – Following the recent recommendation made by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children ages six months through five years are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. This updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protections from Omicron, including its BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, officials said.
wrnjradio.com

Pushback pulled plug on electric boiler mandate, wants residents protected from same costly agenda, Assemblyman John DiMaio says

NEW JERSEY – Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio is pleased Republicans, business leaders, trade groups and advocates were able to kill the electric heating conversion requirement for the building sector, but wants everyone to keep their fighting gloves on and protect residents from the same costly mandates in Gov. Phil Murphy’s green energy agenda.
wrnjradio.com

Local credit union foundation awards $360,000 in grants to nonprofits

NEW JERSEY – The Affinity Foundation and its Board of Trustees have announce the launch of the Foundation’s new multi-year grant program. This program will provide significant funding opportunities to community partners who serve disadvantaged populations in support of programs that align with the Foundation’s three pillars of focus: education, financial wellbeing and healthcare.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy