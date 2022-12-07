Effective: 2022-12-11 02:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Cass; Clarke; Decatur; Lucas; Madison; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Parts of southwest and south central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO