ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Bay Area Entertainer

ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...

You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Mashed

The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
ALASKA STATE
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise

Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
KANSAS CITY, MO
shefinds

Costco’s Return Policy Has One Big Catch, A Former Member Reveals

From unique deals to the art of buying products you need in bulk, there are countless reasons why many of us love shopping at Costco. Members are able to try tasty free samples and benefit from sales on numerous items from food to to electronics to toys to jewelry. While Costco shoppers can keep their memberships for years, there is one habit that can lead the chain to quickly revoke one’s membership, as Insider reports.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy