The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...
You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Here's Where New Trader Joe's Stores Are Opening in 2022 and 2023
Will you be lucky enough to get a Trader Joe's in your area?
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Cooked Chicken at Cost? Here’s How Grocery Stores Use Loss Leaders
Given the rising grocery prices consumers have coped with in 2022, it's hard to believe that this holiday season some shoppers have seen turkey prices as low as 29 cents a pound. Holiday Spending: Get...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!
In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Where to buy postage stamps, including the post office, online, ATMs, and grocery stores
You can buy postage stamps from the USPS, but there are other options when your local post office is closed for the day. Here's where to buy stamps.
One Key Trader Joe's Secret From a Former Employee
If you love shopping at Trader Joe's, you should read this.
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
3 Downsides of Shopping at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is pretty darn great. But it's also not perfect.
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
Costco’s Return Policy Has One Big Catch, A Former Member Reveals
From unique deals to the art of buying products you need in bulk, there are countless reasons why many of us love shopping at Costco. Members are able to try tasty free samples and benefit from sales on numerous items from food to to electronics to toys to jewelry. While Costco shoppers can keep their memberships for years, there is one habit that can lead the chain to quickly revoke one’s membership, as Insider reports.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
