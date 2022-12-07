Read full article on original website
Power restored to Moore County as a substation shooting is investigated in SC
Duke Energy announced Thursday that crews have restored power to all customers in Moore County and the surrounding counties affected by an attack on Saturday on two major substations. This comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation responds to another possible shooting on a substation in South Carolina is reported.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Causey calls for more security at substations
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey called for more security at state power substations this week following the vandalization in Moore County that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for four days. “I think it really gave us a wake-up call to provide...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager
The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
North Carolina program offers tuition-free training to increase access and opportunities in the tech industry
Per Scholas North Carolina launched in 2020 to train mostly people of color for a career in the tech industry. The nonprofit offers free courses that include cybersecurity, and software engineering online and an information technology support class in person at its Charlotte campus. Per Scholas North Carolina is one...
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
