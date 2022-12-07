ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Causey calls for more security at substations

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey called for more security at state power substations this week following the vandalization in Moore County that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for four days. “I think it really gave us a wake-up call to provide...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager

The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WAVY News 10

North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

