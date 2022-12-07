Read full article on original website
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Preceding the Dutchess County Legislature’s December 8th vote to amend the 2023 Budget to include a $25 million capital project for the Dutchess Stadium, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois shared her assessment and recommendations with policymakers arguing for a rejection of the amendment to ensure proper oversight and transparency regarding its inclusion. Comptroller Lois reiterated her role and responsibility as the chief accountant and auditor of the County to enforce policy and procedures, as well as to strongly encourage transparency and proper oversight in protecting Dutchess County taxpayer dollars and enforcing policy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA offers to assist state and feds if they want to investigate former team
GOSHEN – It has been a year since the Orange County Legislature replaced members of the Industrial Development Agency board and two management leaders and one board member were criminally charged. Agency Executive Director Bill Fioravanti said the controversy may not have reached its conclusion. “We and the county...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County’s public health director suspended
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw is on a 30-day suspension that could lead to her leaving county employment. Sources told Mid-Hudson News that she faces “several charges” involving her apparent approval of a contract for services. According to the sources, the contract was...
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect
BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue
POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta names key sheriff’s office appointments
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff-elect Paul Arteta has named two top leadership positions for his incoming administration. Wilfredo Garcia, who has been serving as chief criminal investigator for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, will become undersheriff and Evelyn Mallard will take on the role of assistant undersheriff. Shew current holds the position of superintendent of Ulster County Corrections.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fentanyl Dealer Apprehended by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force
Fentanyl Dealer Apprehended by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Jamie H. Velie D.O.B. 05/04/1994 for Criminal Sale of a. Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Fentanyl), a class B Felony. On 12/09/2022 Task Force Agents executed a search warrant...
theharlemvalleynews.net
County Legislators Denounce Sudden $25 Million Stadium Spend
Poughkeepsie, New York, December 8, 2022—At tonight’s meeting of the Dutchess County Legislature, Democratic lawmakers strenuously opposed a last-minute amendment to the 2023 county budget that added $25 million for luxury clubhouses and event space at the county-owned stadium. Legislative Chair Gregg Pulver wielded his authority to circumvent regular procedures and put the item to a vote on one day’s notice, after weeks of budget presentations and public hearings were over.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess approves 2023 budget after adding several last-minute expenditures
POUGHKEEPSIE – Seven of the eight Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature voted against the county’s $588 million 2023 budget after the Republicans approved a $25 million addition for improvements at the county-owned Dutchess Stadium before voting on the amended budget. The amendment added 4.5 percent to the 2023 spending plan.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents
Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
