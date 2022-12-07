Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: More calls about Ranger and a salute to our veterans
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The dog fight continues in this Talkback 16 as people debate our favorite weather dog on the big screen. But first, a thank you to military men and women on this Pearl Harbor remembrance day. Like talkback 16? You'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
Memories of the Past: The Cross in the Sky
In all our lives, certain events mold us and stick with us long after they occur. For my Granny, the night of December 6, 1941, was one of those times. It was a warm spring day as we sat on the porch, and Granny began to recount the story of that night to me. I believe it's from my Granny that I developed a love of sharing stories from the past to carry on for future generations. Granny began her story by explaining that she and my grandpa were living at Tug Creek when this occurred. She said they were out...
Amazing and celebratory time at this year’s UMGC’s 2022 Veterans Day ceremony
This year’s ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of UMGC, whose early beginnings harken back to the post-World War II era, with faculty volunteering to teach students overseas in Europe.
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
