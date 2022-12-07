Pitt County Toys for Tots has slow season

More families seeking assistance and a downturn in donations have the Pitt County Toys for Tots program struggling to fill stockings on Christmas Day.

The organization has 31,811 children in need of toys this year but only 7,000 items have been collected, said Pastor Rodney Coles, founder and CEO of Churches Outreach Network, who oversees Toys for Tots collections.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but it’s really a struggle for businesses helping this year,” Coles said. One company that normally collects enough toys to fill two trucks could only fill half a truck. A local church used money from its missionary fund to buy extra toys when it received fewer donations, Coles said.

Local law enforcement is coming to the rescue. Officers will gather at Walmart, 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., beginning at 8 a.m. Friday for “Cops on the Roof,” an effort to collect 200 bicycles for Toys for Tots.

Cole put out more than 1,500 collection boxes in businesses throughout the community but collections haven’t been successful.

“Maybe it is the economical times, but it’s like that many years,” he said. “But this year it’s been really, really dry.”

More families have also reached out for assistance.

“We have some who have never reached out before. We have a lot of single fathers who have custody who have never had to do this before and who are reaching out,” he said.

A local church that is working with refugee families has asked for help, Coles said.

Groups that help register families for Toys for Toys are also reporting they are seeing families who moved to Greenville from the Raleigh area seeking a more affordable cost of living, he said.

At this point, Coles said Toys for Tots need monetary donations to purchase pallets of toys for distribution. The average pallet costs $5,000, he said.

People who want to donate should send checks to: Toys for Tots Foundation, care of Churches Outreach Network P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.