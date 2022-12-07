ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County Toys for Tots has slow season

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvsnZ_0jaAHKmv00

More families seeking assistance and a downturn in donations have the Pitt County Toys for Tots program struggling to fill stockings on Christmas Day.

The organization has 31,811 children in need of toys this year but only 7,000 items have been collected, said Pastor Rodney Coles, founder and CEO of Churches Outreach Network, who oversees Toys for Tots collections.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but it’s really a struggle for businesses helping this year,” Coles said. One company that normally collects enough toys to fill two trucks could only fill half a truck. A local church used money from its missionary fund to buy extra toys when it received fewer donations, Coles said.

Local law enforcement is coming to the rescue. Officers will gather at Walmart, 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., beginning at 8 a.m. Friday for “Cops on the Roof,” an effort to collect 200 bicycles for Toys for Tots.

Cole put out more than 1,500 collection boxes in businesses throughout the community but collections haven’t been successful.

“Maybe it is the economical times, but it’s like that many years,” he said. “But this year it’s been really, really dry.”

More families have also reached out for assistance.

“We have some who have never reached out before. We have a lot of single fathers who have custody who have never had to do this before and who are reaching out,” he said.

A local church that is working with refugee families has asked for help, Coles said.

Groups that help register families for Toys for Toys are also reporting they are seeing families who moved to Greenville from the Raleigh area seeking a more affordable cost of living, he said.

At this point, Coles said Toys for Tots need monetary donations to purchase pallets of toys for distribution. The average pallet costs $5,000, he said.

People who want to donate should send checks to: Toys for Tots Foundation, care of Churches Outreach Network P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hug a Hero: Dolls provided for service families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A company is giving out dolls to families that have a loved one deployed. Hug a Hero is giving away over 500 dolls this holiday season. Elissa Faith Dyal, who works for Dyal Studios, which is helping make this possible, said dolls such as these helped her when she was growing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Live Windows Event in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Schools Nutrition Department Hosts Food Show

Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022. A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.
WNCT

Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate

The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Noon Rotary Dec. 5, 2022

The Washington Noon Rotary Club remains a key component in the annual Toys For Tots campaign. This past week Noon Rotarians collected more than 100 Toys for Tots boxes and delivered them to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where toys will be distributed tomorrow to nearly 300 less fortunate families in Beaufort, Washington and Hyde Counties. Pictured left to right are Noon Rotarians John Tate, Phil Holloman, Brian Fuller, Spencer Stanley and Bob Douglas.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%

Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville’s ‘Flip the Switch’ contest is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the spirit of Holidays, the City of Greenville’s Flip the Switch business holiday lights contest is underway. Businesses are encouraged to light up their businesses with their best decorations. Participants can submit one entry. The deadline is Dec. 14, and voting is set to begin on Dec. 16. Photo entries […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

QVC distribution center fire cause listed as undetermined

CHARLOTTE, Mecklenburg County — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with multiple local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a major fire at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022

The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Winterville police seeking larceny suspect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are seeking a suspect in a larceny they said happened on Wednesday. Officials said the theft happened at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. A Children’s Miracle Network donation box containing an unknown amount of money was stolen. Officials are looking for a suspect. Anyone with […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville

"People have a fundamental right to use their private property in safe and reasonable ways free from arbitrary, irrational and protectionist government regulations, such as by inviting someone to earn an honest living on that property by selling safe and quality seafood or cheesesteaks from a food truck." - Institute for Justice.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9

Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy