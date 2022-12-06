ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

acusports.com

WBB wraps road trip at Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. – The ACU women's basketball team wraps up its road trip in northeast Oklahoma with a matchup against the Summit League's Oral Roberts. It's the return trip from last year's matchup in Abilene, and ACU (4-4) looks to close the road trip with its first win away from the Big Country this season. The Wildcats and Golden Eagles (2-7) will play for the third time ever, and for the second time as non-conference opponents. Tip-off inside the Mabee Center is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, and the game will air on the ORU Sports Network.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Thornton leads gutsy ACU showing at New Mexico

ABILENE — Aspen Thornton led the way with 17 points, Madi Miller scored 12, and the ACU women's basketball team put together one of the gutsier performances you will see, falling 71-61 on the road without two players at a good New Mexico team out of the Mountain West Conference. The Wildcats (4-4) were within 10 points nearly the entire night Wednesday, and did so without the disposal of Bella Earle and Raychael Harjo, who did not make the trip due to illness and injury. ACU fought til the very end, and out-rebounded a taller Lobos (5-4) team on the road. The Wildcats will continue their road trip on Sunday at Oral Roberts.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Wildcats welcome the Lions for Saturday matinee

ABILENE – The Wildcats return home this weekend to face an old Lone Star Conference foe when Texas A&M-Commerce makes the trip to Abilene on Saturday. ACU is coming off a tough loss on the road at Kansas State, but the team played great basketball on the road and is looking to bring their momentum back to Moody. The Lions are in their first year as a Division I program and already have a handful of marquee road wins under their belts. Saturday afternoon should be a dynamic game between two great teams.
ABILENE, TX
KRQE News 13

What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday

A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theshelbyreport.com

505 Southwestern Launches Hatch Valley Green Chile Queso Line

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern has introduced its new line of queso with Hatch Valley Green Chile. “For 25 years, 505 Southwestern has been committed to creating the highest quality products using the best and most simple ingredients from the Hatch Valley, New Mexico. Now we are excited to bring this level of quality to our queso,” said Sam Carson, president of 505 Southwestern.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
searchlightnm.org

Magnate opus: The power plays of Harvey Yates

On a cloudless Tuesday afternoon this fall, Harvey E. Yates Jr., drives around Valencia County describing his plans for the future. At one corner, he envisions a thriving shopping center with a filling station and a hardware store. Elsewhere, he sees a ranch for wayward boys, and, finally, in the southeastern expanse — oil wells. His holdings are vast.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM

