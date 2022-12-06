ABILENE — Aspen Thornton led the way with 17 points, Madi Miller scored 12, and the ACU women's basketball team put together one of the gutsier performances you will see, falling 71-61 on the road without two players at a good New Mexico team out of the Mountain West Conference. The Wildcats (4-4) were within 10 points nearly the entire night Wednesday, and did so without the disposal of Bella Earle and Raychael Harjo, who did not make the trip due to illness and injury. ACU fought til the very end, and out-rebounded a taller Lobos (5-4) team on the road. The Wildcats will continue their road trip on Sunday at Oral Roberts.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO